Qatar, Kosovo Talk Parliamentary Relations Enhancement

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Kosovo discussed on Tuesday ways to foster bilateral parliamentary relations.



This came during a meeting in Doha between HE Chair of Qatar-Kosovo Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mohammed bin Fahad Al Mesallam and HE Chair of the Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee Yousef bin Ali Al Khater with HE Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo Enver Hoxhaj.



The two sides also addressed several topics of common interest.