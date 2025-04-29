Qatar, Kosovo Talk Parliamentary Relations Enhancement
Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Kosovo discussed on Tuesday ways to foster bilateral parliamentary relations.
This came during a meeting in Doha between HE Chair of Qatar-Kosovo Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mohammed bin Fahad Al Mesallam and HE Chair of the Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee Yousef bin Ali Al Khater with HE Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo Enver Hoxhaj.
The two sides also addressed several topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment