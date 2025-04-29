STORY Hospitality Showcases Growth, Vision And New Openings At ATM 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) STORY Hospitality, the UAE-based hospitality group known for its curated lifestyle properties, returns to Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 for its sixth consecutive year, bringing a message of bold growth, authentic experiences, and people-led hospitality. The group will exhibit at Stand HC3100, located by the main entrance of Hall 3, from April 28 to May 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

H Hotel Dubai

With headquarters in Abu Dhabi, STORY sees ATM as a vital platform to connect with global partners and reinforce its focus on GCC countries as key target markets. The event also plays a strategic role in the group's broader expansion across North Africa, the Indian Ocean And Europe.

This year, STORY Hospitality is unveiling several major updates, including the opening of an impressive 655 room hotel in central Makkah; a new five-star flagship property in Rabat, Morocco; the signing of 300 branded residences in Cairo; extensive refurbishments at The H Dubai, and extensive refurbishment of the renowned Fisherman's Cove Resort in the Seychelles.

As the group continues its expansion journey, more announcements are planned in the coming months. This reflects STORY's evolving pipeline and its commitment to managing a growing number of properties across high-potential markets.

"Our vision for 2025 and beyond is rooted in immersive guest experiences that blend culture, sustainability, and innovation," said Rafael Garca Aguado, VP of Marketing & Communications. "ATM is where inspiration meets strategy - a powerful opportunity to showcase the distinct STORY behind every one of our properties."

Stand visitors can meet directly with senior leadership, including the CEO, VP of Development, VP of Marketing, Corporate Director of Sales & Revenue Management, and the General Managers and sales teams from Rabat, Dubai and Seychelles. Trade professionals can expect direct responses and personalised engagement from STORY's global team.

At the heart of STORY Hospitality's approach is a hands-on, people-first philosophy. The team is made up of deeply experienced hospitality professionals who believe the success of every hotel contributes to the success of the group.

With all properties Green Key certified, STORY Hospitality is also using ATM to reaffirm its commitment to environmental responsibility, with ongoing sustainability efforts planned throughout 2025 and beyond.

"We're not just offering rooms, we're curating moments, shaping journeys, and creating emotional connections," said Story Hospitality CEO, Victor Abou-Ghanem, adding, "Whether it's the timeless elegance of STORY Rabat, the barefoot luxury of STORY Seychelles, or the urban energy of The H Dubai, we are a brand driven by purpose, passion, and people."

Visit STORY Hospitality at ATM 2025: Stand HC3100 | Hall 3

About STORY Hospitality

STORY Hospitality is redefining what it means to stay, feel, and experience. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, this fast-growing international hotel management company is on a mission to turn every guest journey into a story worth sharing. With a thoughtfully curated portfolio spanning luxury escapes and vibrant city stays, STORY Hospitality blends world-class service with bold design and a deep sense of place.

As the hospitality arm of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG) - one of the most prestigious institutional investment funds in the Middle East - STORY Hospitality is rooted in excellence and driven by ambition. Its collection includes the elevated elegance of STORY Hotels & Resorts and the urban edge of CUE Hotels, each offering a distinct approach to modern travel. From the turquoise shores of the Seychelles to the cultural heart of Morocco and the buzzing energy of the UAE, STORY's properties are designed to ignite the senses and inspire connection.

With a strong development pipeline, including upcoming openings in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, the company is expanding its reach across the MENA region and beyond. Whether it's a barefoot island retreat or a design-forward city stay, STORY Hospitality is committed to growing its presence through immersive experiences and strategic innovation.

Beyond hotels, the company also manages a portfolio of commercial and residential assets, including offices, retail spaces, and apartments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - offering a holistic vision of modern hospitality and lifestyle management.

At its core, STORY Hospitality exists to create moments of meaning. Its vision: to become the most inspiring brand in hospitality for guests, team members, and stakeholders alike. Its purpose: to deliver transformative stays that delight all the senses - and leave a lasting impression.

As its global footprint grows, so too does its promise: thoughtful service, distinctive design, and experiences that go beyond the expected.

