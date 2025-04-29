Canada's Liberal Party Wins 4Th Term In A Row

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Securing victory in federal elections early Tuesday, Canada's Liberal Party said US threats and tariffs would not cow down the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney asserted Canada's sovereignty after a campaign overshadowed by provocations from US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, Carney delivered a message of unity to a divided nation, pledging to“represent everyone who calls Canada home.”

CNN quoted him as saying:“America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country ... Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen.”

In the elections, the Liberal Party won a fourth term on the trot. But whether Carney has won a majority (172 seats) or will rely on coalition partners in forming a new government remains to be seen.

Also on Tuesday, Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat. He acknowledged Carney had bagged enough seats to set up a“razor thin minority government.”

Poilievre promised his party would work with Carney and other political groups in safeguarding Canada's interests and protecting its sovereignty.

The opposition leader said:“We will always put Canada first as we stare down tariffs and other irresponsible threats from President Trump.”

In his victory speech, Carney told supporters:

Before Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader just three months ago, the Liberal Party lagged behind in the polls, the BBC said.

As CBC projected a victory for the party after the last of the polls closed in the country, cheers erupted in the Liberal Party headquarters

Canada was ready to take on the US and its president threatening to annex his country a 51st state, Carney asserted in his victory speech.

PAN Monitor