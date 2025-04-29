Putin Declares 3-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine
KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine next month, says the Kremlin.
Russian forces would stop hostilities on humanitarian grounds from May 8 to May 10, the Kremlin press service reported, citing Putin's decision.
The state-run TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying Russia believed that the Ukrainian side should follow suit.
Russia renewed its willingness for open-ended peace negotiations with Ukraine, stressing the need for addressing the root causes of the crisis..
However, the Kremlin warned of a befitting response from Russian Forces in case Ukraine violated the truce.
About previous truce, Putin had announced a 36-hour ceasefire on Easter on April 19-20. Russia had then accused the Ukrainian military of violating the truce repeatedly.
The upcoming truce would coincide with Russia's World War II Victory Day commemorations on May 9 and the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Meanwile, US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said:“While President Trump welcomes Putin's willingness to pause the conflict, he wants a permanent ceasefire and to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution.”
Also on Monday, CNN quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as calling the ceasefire declaration an“attempt at manipulation”.
Zelensky said despite the Kremlin leader expressing a desire for peace, he had not accepted the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
PAN Monitor
