Tehran Hosts Conference To Boost Business With Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): A conference on introducing trade opportunities and capabilities between Iran and Afghanistan was held in Tehran, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Tuesday.

In a statement, MoAIL said the conference was attended by Afghan delegation led deputy minister Maulvi Sadr Azam Osmani on the sidelines of 7th Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025).

It said this conference assessed economic, trade, and investment opportunities and existing problems of the two countries.

Osmani emphasized the importance of joint cooperation in agriculture sector, and explained:“The IEA is trying to provide more opportunities for investment in agriculture and livestock fields in order to find wider place in global markets”.

That joint cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors could strengthen relations between the two countries and become the basis for sustainable development for Afghanistan and Iran, he added.

According to deputy minister, transferring agricultural experiences and technology to Afghanistan would be beneficial in development of agriculture.

“Afghanistan, as an agricultural country, is ready to have extensive cooperation with Iran, especially in the fields of agriculture and irrigation”.

Also, he emphasized the importance of exchanging modern agricultural technology and the pivotal role of the private sector in economic development and called on Iranian and international investors to invest in Afghanistan's agriculture and livestock sectors.

Osmani hoped this conference and the Iran Expo 2025 would mark the beginning of a new chapter in economic, trade, and agricultural relations between Afghanistan and Iran, which will be beneficial for people of both countries and for the stability of the region.

According to MoAIL, Abdul Sada Nissi, Director General of the Indian Subcontinent of the Trade Development Organization of Iran, explained Afghanistan has special importance in Iran's economic policies and emphasized that developing trade relations with Afghanistan is one of the organization's strategic priorities.

He talked of increasing the level of economic exchanges between the two countries to 10 billion dollars.

