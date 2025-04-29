Afghan-Indo Imports, Exports Hit $890M In 1403: Moci
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported goods worth 627 million US dollars and imported goods worth 263 million US dollars with India in 1403 solar year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said on Tuesday.
In a video clip, MoCI's spokesman Akhundzada Abdul Salaam Jawad said Afghanistan made trade transactions worth $890 million with India in the past one year.
He said the largest exports included dried figs, asafoetida and asafoetida seeds, saffron, raisins, cumin, and almonds.
According to him, imported items included sugar, raw materials for industrial fabrics, cotton, car parts, machinery, and other clothing.
