Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council And ETHER By Cloud Spaces Welcome Three New Emirati Brands To Yas Mall

Ongoing collaboration highlights ADBWC's commitment to empowering women-led businesses through strategic retail platforms

Abu Dhabi, April, 2025 – As part of its long-term vision to accelerate the growth of women-owned businesses, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced the onboarding of three new Emirati brands at ETHER by Cloud Spaces in Yas Mall.

The three brands-90S, Thrba Line, and Khazaf Design-bring fresh expressions of heritage, identity, and creativity to Abu Dhabi's retail scene. 90S by Madiya Al-Amiri: A unisex fragrance line celebrating 1990s nostalgia through bold, refined scent profiles. Thrba Line by Maitha Albuainain: A fashion label preserving Emirati heritage through elegant, modern traditional wear. Khazaf Design by Salama AlMansoori: A ceramics brand inspired by Emirati hospitality, offering unique, handcrafted gifts and homeware.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said:“Our role at ADBWC is to create momentum-bridging ambition with opportunity. By championing retail access and visibility, we're not just supporting businesses; we're nurturing a generation of women who are actively shaping the future of Abu Dhabi's economy.”

This ongoing partnership between ADBWC and ETHER reinforces a shared commitment to creating high-impact platforms where female entrepreneurs can grow, connect, and thrive in competitive markets.