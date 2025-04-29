403
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council And ETHER By Cloud Spaces Welcome Three New Emirati Brands To Yas Mall
The three brands-90S, Thrba Line, and Khazaf Design-bring fresh expressions of heritage, identity, and creativity to Abu Dhabi's retail scene. 90S by Madiya Al-Amiri: A unisex fragrance line celebrating 1990s nostalgia through bold, refined scent profiles. Thrba Line by Maitha Albuainain: A fashion label preserving Emirati heritage through elegant, modern traditional wear. Khazaf Design by Salama AlMansoori: A ceramics brand inspired by Emirati hospitality, offering unique, handcrafted gifts and homeware. Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said:
“Our role at ADBWC is to create momentum-bridging ambition with opportunity. By championing retail access and visibility, we're not just supporting businesses; we're nurturing a generation of women who are actively shaping the future of Abu Dhabi's economy.” This ongoing partnership between ADBWC and ETHER reinforces a shared commitment to creating high-impact platforms where female entrepreneurs can grow, connect, and thrive in competitive markets.
Ongoing collaboration highlights ADBWC's commitment to empowering women-led businesses through strategic retail platforms
