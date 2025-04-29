Madison Liquidators Unveils Modern Elegance With New White Laminate And Glass Conference Tables

In an era where workspaces often feel uniform and uninspired, the new Corp Design conference tables break away from the mold. Featuring a stylish white laminate surface paired with a contemporary glass insert , these tables exude a sense of professionalism and modernity that elevates any conference room. Many selections offer storage solutions for the conference room such as the popular office credenza .

Versatility in Every Size

Designed with flexibility in mind, the new conference tables are available in the classic rectangular shape -to accommodate a wide variety of room sizes and layouts. Whether outfitting a compact meeting room or a spacious boardroom, customers can select from options that seat anywhere from 6 to 24 people . These white laminate and glass conference tables pair well with Corp Design's own conference chairs with select tables offering bundling.

Each table features:



Durable white laminate finishes that resist scratches and stains

Tempered glass accents for added sophistication Integrated cable management options

Quality Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty

Corp Design is renowned for its commitment to excellence, and these conference tables are no exception. Every table comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty , ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind for every business investment.

Availability

The new white laminate and glass conference tables are now available for order through Madison Liquidators' website and customer support team. Bulk pricing, design consultations, and white glove delivery services are also available.

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in 2015, Madison Liquidators is a leading provider of office furniture solutions, based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable, and stylish furniture that enhances workplace environments and supports productive, efficient workflows. With a strong focus on customer service and a comprehensive online catalog, Madison Liquidators serves businesses of all sizes across the United States. Whether outfitting a small home office or a large corporate headquarters, Madison Liquidators offers the expertise, product selection, and service to make every workspace exceptional.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators