U.S. Postal Service Board Of Governors To Meet On May 9

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Friday, May 9, in an open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, in Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room.

The board's expected agenda is:

Call to order and opening remarks from the chairRemarks from the acting postmaster general and CEOApproval of the meeting minutesCommittee reportsQuarterly financial reportQuarterly service performance reportApproval of the tentative agenda for the Aug. 7 open meetingAdjournment

Open session meetings of the USPS Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at #sessions . Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads ; and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps and href="" rel="nofollow" usp .

Contact: David Walton

[email protected]

usps/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED