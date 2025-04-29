Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Truist Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends


2025-04-29 01:46:05
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per

Depositary

Share

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series I Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,286.86386(1)

$0.32172(1)

May 9

June 16

Series J Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,315.93331(1)

$13.15933(1)

May 9 (2)

June 16

Series M Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

May 9

June 16 (3)

Series O Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

May 9

June 2

Series P Fixed Rate Reset

Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAE9)

$618.75

$24.75

May 9

June 2(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

May 9

June 2

Notes:

(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2025.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
 Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $536 billion as of March 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

