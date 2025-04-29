Truist Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per
|
Dividend per
Depositary
Share
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Series I Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
|
$1,286.86386(1)
|
$0.32172(1)
|
May 9
|
June 16
|
Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
|
$1,315.93331(1)
|
$13.15933(1)
|
May 9 (2)
|
June 16
|
Series M Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAC3)
|
$2,562.50
|
$25.625
|
May 9
|
June 16 (3)
|
Series O Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q745)
|
$328.125
|
$0.328125
|
May 9
|
June 2
|
Series P Fixed Rate Reset
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAE9)
|
$618.75
|
$24.75
|
May 9
|
June 2(3)
|
Series R Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q695)
|
$296.875
|
$0.296875
|
May 9
|
June 2
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.
|
(2)
|
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $536 billion as of March 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist
