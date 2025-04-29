Momcozy And Peanut Partner For Mother's Day To Champion Maternal Support

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Momcozy , a global leader in maternal health, announces a meaningful new partnership with Peanut , the number one platform for moms seeking friendship and support. Momcozy and Peanut aim to reimagine what a "village" looks like in 2025-creating spaces where mothers are not just surviving, but thriving. The campaign introduces a special series of online sessions, known as Peanut Pods, hosted on the Peanut app.

Peanut Pros will lead these conversations as moderators to offer guidance, validation, and connection. Designed to foster honest dialogue and emotional support, Peanut Pods create a space where women can feel less alone and more understood. Four sessions will air throughout the month of May, with a new episode going live each week. Visit the campaign page for more information on episodes and to join in.

Recent findings from Momcozy's Maternal Support Report underscore the urgency of these efforts. Over half of mothers in the U.S. report not having a consistent or strong support system. While family remains the leading source of support, only 22.7% of mothers include online communities in their support network-yet these digital spaces are increasingly vital. Additionally, nearly a third of mothers say they rarely or never connect with other moms, signaling a growing need for accessible, trusted environments where support is the norm, not the exception.

"At Momcozy, we believe that every mother deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported," said Athena, CEO and Founder of Momcozy. "This partnership with Peanut is more than a collaboration-it's a shared commitment to building a real community for moms everywhere. Together, we're creating safe, honest spaces where the little things that weigh on a mom's heart can be met with understanding, connection, and meaningful support."

At the heart of this collaboration is the shared belief that community support can profoundly shape maternal mental health and well-being. The initiative recognizes that new moms often face emotional overwhelm and informational overload, while experienced moms seek meaningful ways to share wisdom and support others. Together, both audiences benefit from communities rooted in empathy, relatability, and empowerment.

Michelle Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Peanut, will also be featured as a guest on the Momcozy Village: Together We Grow Podcast, airing May 5th, where she'll speak about the importance of peer-led support and redefining motherhood in the modern world. Listen to Michelle's episode here .

"Building Peanut and supporting women when they need it most is the biggest honor of my life," said Michelle Kennedy, CEO and Founder of Peanut. "So when brands like Momcozy come along and share our vision for a world where every mom has the freedom to say 'I'm struggling' without fear or shame, I know that we're on the same team. I'm so excited to rewrite the narrative around motherhood with this partnership".

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has become a leader in the FemTech industry, offering innovative products that support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Known for its groundbreaking wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products, Momcozy has redefined maternal care and comfort for modern mothers. Loved by over 3.5 million mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy's products are available on major retail platforms such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon, as well as on their official website. To learn more, visit .

About Peanut

Peanut is the first online community to connect women throughout all stages of motherhood. Whether you're navigating menopause, motherhood, pregnancy or are trying to conceive, the app provides access to a community who are there to listen, share information and offer valuable advice - 90% of US women say Peanut helps them feel heard, connected and understood. To learn more about Peanut's community, please visit: . With recent accolades including App Store's App of the Day in the US April 2025, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2023, TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2022 and Apple's Trend of the Year 2021, Peanut has become a coveted destination for women looking to connect, ask questions and find support.

Press Contact:

Eden Cali

[email protected]

SOURCE Momcozy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED