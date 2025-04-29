Research Solutions To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On Thursday, May 8, 2025

HENDERSON, Nev., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-203-518-9843

Conference ID: RESEARCH

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 8, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and use replay ID 11158769.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ) is a vertical SaaS and AI company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the company uniquely combines AI-powered tools-including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities-with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. For more information and details, please visit

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

