EASE Protocol Pioneers First ISO 20022 Implementation In Banking Smart Contracts

SEATTLE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EASE Protocol (easeprotocol.com ), an innovative blockchain platform specializing in enterprise and government-grade solutions that focus on ease-of-use and mass adoption, today announced the successful implementation of ISO 20022 messaging standards directly into blockchain smart contracts, marking a significant advancement in financial technology integration. This groundbreaking development will enable financial institutions to automate banking processes across different blockchain ecosystems using the globally recognized ISO 20022 standard that is replacing the venerable SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) messaging system, which is the current global standard for secure financial messaging between institutions. The features will soon be publicly available on the EASE Testnet, allowing banks and financial institutions to trial-run the integration capabilities before full deployment.

"By integrating ISO 20022 messaging into smart contracts, we're creating the bridge that traditional financial institutions need to embrace blockchain technology fully," said EASE Protocol architect Douglas Horn. "For the first time, our smart contracts allow banks to automate these processes to increase their efficiency and reduce costs. EASE gives banks a powerful reason to engage in blockchain technology, which will drive global adoption of automated financial services across multiple blockchain ecosystems."

This important new implementation includes sophisticated cross-chain bridge systems managing transactions between EASE and select Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain. Future versions will also support blockchains like Solana. The native digital asset of each EASE ecosystem, its Atomic Intermediate Token (AIT), plays a central role in these cross-chain operations. When AIT tokens are sent from the EASE blockchain to an EVM chain, native AIT tokens are stored in the EASE Bridge Manager smart contract, while wrapped AIT tokens (wAIT) are minted on the EVM chain, following the ERC-20 standard. All bridge transactions in each direction are recorded in ISO 20022 format, ensuring compliance with the messaging standard that global financial institutions are rapidly adopting.

The EASE Protocol is developing an even more powerful bridge system between EASE blockchain ecosystems that uses mathematical proofs to ensure lossless operations. Beyond token transfers, these bridges will empower the exchange of native messages and ISO 20022 messages and actions, with selected smart contract actions triggered alongside transfers. This will create a functional network of cross-chain operations, allowing banks on one EASE system to work across multiple ecosystems with access to ISO 20022-empowered smart contracts. For financial institutions, this represents a significant competitive advantage-the ability to maintain regulatory compliance while dramatically reducing settlement times and costs across previously incompatible systems.

"Blockchain has long held the unrealized promise of adding efficiency to the traditional banking system," added Horn, who serves as the CEO of EASE Protocol Inc, which is developing the system. "We are finally able to deliver on that promise with this new smart contract-integration of the world's new standard in bank messaging. At last, banks will have a real reason to jump into blockchain."

The full technical details of the EASE Protocol's ISO 20022 smart contract integration are available in the EASE Protocol whitepaper (#whitepaper ).

EASE Protocol is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to address critical barriers that have limited blockchain adoption across multiple sectors, with a strategic focus on government and enterprise applications. By offering Single Sign-On capabilities, enhanced security without direct private key management, regulatory compatibility, comprehensive development tools, and cross-chain functionality, EASE Protocol delivers a transformative solution for organizations seeking to implement blockchain technology at scale.

