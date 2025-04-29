Venture 7 Advisors Helps Antonucci Foods To Find A New Owner

Antonucci Wholesale Produce

Venture 7 Advisors sells its second upstate New York produce distributor as industry consolidation continues

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Venture 7 Advisors , a Burlington, Vermont-based merger and acquisition advisory firm, announced the recent sale of Antonucci Wholesale Produce to Harvest Prime LLC. Venture 7 served as the exclusive advisor to the seller, John Antonucci, in the transaction.

Former owner John Antonucci said,“The industry is consolidating, and I wanted to make sure that Antonucci Foods was well positioned to grow and remain independent. We found the right buyers who share our passion for quality produce, and for the kind of exceptional service that we've been committed to for more than forty years.” The entire Antonucci team will stay on with the new owners.

Antonucci Foods is a wholesale food distributor located in Gloversville, N.Y., serving independent restaurants, institutional kitchens, resorts & casinos, and retailers in central New York and the Albany Capital District. While fresh produce is the cornerstone of the business, Antonucci is also largest HAACP-certified, custom-cut seafood facility in upstate New York

Harvest Prime is a New York-based holding company committed to building a regional food distribution company focused on locally sourced products. Harvest Prime President Wes Abram says,“Food service kitchens and regular consumers care more than ever about finding local produce, so we're enhancing our catalog with a new local collection featuring the finest seasonal produce from farms within 150 miles of our distribution centers. We believe strongly in supporting local farmers and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve.”

The company's CEO, Juan Lechin adds,“Consumers are also more interested now in knowing where their food comes from. We'll be introducing specialty varieties that aren't available through conventional supply chains, and we're committed to telling.

About Venture 7 Advisors:

Venture 7 Advisors is a team of merger and acquisition advisors who assist the owners of small and mid-sized companies to plan and complete the sale of their business. We find the best buyer to meet each business owner's financial and legacy goals. We represent clients in consumer products, distribution, manufacturing, B2B services, construction, telecommunications, and eCommerce from offices in Burlington, Vermont, the Hudson Valley, New York, and Western Massachusetts.

