Quadbridge Celebrates Outstanding Collaboration With Partner Awards

HP Inc. Awarded Quadbridge's Partner of the Year

Arctic Wolf Awarded Quadbridge's Fastest Growing Partner

Quadbridge names HP Inc. Partner of the Year and Arctic Wolf Fastest Growing Partner during QBITS Annual IT Leadership Development Conference

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quadbridge Inc. (the Company), a leading North American IT solutions provider, announced their annual Partner of the Year and Fastest Growing Partner awards during the Company's Annual IT Leadership Development Conference, QBITS.

Quadbridge's Partner Awards spotlight excellence across the Company's partner network. Selected from hundreds of partners, the awards celebrate those who stand out for their innovation, commitment to customer success, and alignment with Quadbridge's mission of building tomorrow's solutions together.

Partner of the Year: HP Inc.

HP has been a trusted Quadbridge partner for many years, but in the past year, the partnership reached new heights. With deeper alignment and a shared focus on customer success, the organizations have helped customers embrace hybrid work, boost productivity, and advance their sustainability goals.

“At Quadbridge, we're committed to delivering real outcomes for our customers,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge.“HP Inc. shares that commitment. It's not just about the technology, it's about what it enables. Together, we're helping customers drive meaningful change, not just deploy devices.”

Fastest Growing Partner: Arctic Wolf

Quadbridge began working with Arctic Wolf in 2022 and they have quickly had an impact on how the Company supports customers facing complex cybersecurity threats. Together, the organizations have helped customers build stronger defenses and greater confidence in a rapidly shifting threat landscape.

“Arctic Wolf's dedication to security has been instrumental in helping our customers navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity,” said James Dumas, Director of Sales & Operations at Quadbridge.“Their innovative approach and commitment to excellence have set them apart in the industry. We are proud to recognize Arctic Wolf as our fastest growing partner, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership for many years to come.”

“Partnering with Quadbridge has been an outstanding experience. Our teams are united by a shared passion for effective security operations and a strong drive to make a meaningful impact for our customers. This collaboration has empowered us to deliver optimal business outcomes, helping organizations confidently navigate today's most complex security challenges. We're proud of what we've achieved together and excited about the opportunity ahead,” Kate Fudge, Director of Canada Channel Sales at Arctic Wolf.

Quadbridge congratulates the Partner Award winners and extends their gratitude to the Company's entire partner network.

About Quadbridge

Quadbridge is a North American IT solutions provider helping organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow's solutions today. Learn more at .

