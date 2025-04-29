Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Reuse Small Pieces Of Soap (CTO-732)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to utilize those small soap slivers that are often discarded," said an inventor, from Hamden, Conn., "so I invented the S T DISPENSER. My design ensures 100 percent of a bar of soap can be used."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to make use of small pieces of soap that are frequently discarded. In doing so, it would transform soap chips into a liquid soap. As a result, it reduces waste, and it could help save costs. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model, working prototype, demonstration video and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTO-732, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED