Enercom Opens Registration For The 30Th Annual Enercom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. today opened registration for its 30th annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-20, 2025, at the Westin Denver Downtown. Come celebrate as EnerCom once again hosts the broader energy sector, including public and private companies, investors, analysts, and industry leaders. Institutional investors, family offices, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs, and other investment community and industry professionals are encouraged to register.

For three decades, EnerCom Denver has been the largest independent investor conference for the global oil and gas industry and broadening energy sector open to all energy companies, investors, and professionals to participate. As the go-to energy conference, EnerCom Denver provides industry professionals with a venue to learn about important topics affecting the ever-expanding global energy industry, including geothermal, lithium, nuclear fusion and fission, wind, solar, helium, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and emissions control.

The conference annually hosts an in-person audience of more than 1,000 attendees, including industry professionals, institutional investors, family office investors, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors and private equity funds. In addition, the conference's live webcast reaches a global audience of virtual attendees. Attendees can expect to hear presentations from more than 70 organizations, featuring public and private oil and gas and energy transition companies with operations worldwide, along with panel discussions touching on current energy topics.

The conference allows investors unparalleled networking opportunities, including one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Meetings are limited to buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the conference at no cost.

The conference kicks off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 17th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club. The golf event is sponsored by global sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates and EnerCom. The tournament is a significant fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education . By participating in the charity golf tournament ($150 donation per golfer), you directly contribute to creating inclusive college opportunities in Colorado for students with intellectual disabilities to foster their academic growth, social development, and career advancement. Your participation makes a real difference.

In addition to the Charity Golf Tournament, the EnerCom Denver conference will host its premier Monday Mixer cocktail reception, held after Day One of conference presentations. This valuable opportunity lets attendees enjoy appetizers, drinks, and live music while networking with other conference participants and key representatives from the energy industry.

Casino Night follows Day Two of the conference; experience the entertainment, fun, and excitement of playing in a real casino environment with "fun money" (no cash value, for entertainment only) at the poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps tables manned by professional dealers. This year's event will also feature a charity poker tournament. Join us for a night of revelry, music, good food, and drinks. Open to all conference attendees.

Companies interested in presenting can contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected] .

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Blanca Andrus at [email protected] .

Presenting company lineup as of April 29, 2025, includes:



Africa Oil (TSX: AOI)

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY )

Anschutz Exploration

Aureus Energy Services

BKV (NYSE: BKV )

Bayswater

Baytex Energy (TSX/NYSE: BTE )

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY )

Bison Oil & Gas

Blackbeard Operating, LLC

CanCambria Energy (TSXV: CCEC)

Deep Blue Water

Diversified Energy (NYSE: DEC )

DNOW (NYSE: DNOW )

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ: DTI )

EnerCom

Eni SpA (NYSE: E )

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG )



Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK )

Fundare Resources

Gran Tierra Energy (TSX/NYSE: GTE )

Halo Exploration

Hemisphere Energy (TSX: HME)

Kelt Exploration (TSX: KEL)

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSX: KEC)

Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT )

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE: MNR )

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ: NCSM )

New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC )

NuVista Energy (TSX: NVA)

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO )

Parex Resources (TSX: PXT; OTC: PARXF)

ReconAfrica (TSXV: RECO; OTC: RECAF)

Ridge Runner Resources II

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI )

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD )

Saturn Oil and Gas (TSX: SOIL; OTCQX: OILSF )

Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR )

SM Energy (NYSE: SM )

Spartan Delta (TSX: SDE)

Surge Energy America

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX: TVE)

U.S. Energy Development Corp.

Verde Energy Solutions

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS )

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) Zephyr Energy (AIM: ZPHR; OTCQB: ZPHRF )

Companies continue to be added to the schedule daily.

Conference Overview

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network and listen to senior management teams from leading companies across the energy Value Chain, update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how they create value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 17–20, 2025. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 17th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. Benefitting IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education, the Golf Tournament requires a $150 charity donation to participate. Formal presentations and meetings will be held Monday, August 18th through Wednesday, August 20th.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown. Please book rooms under the EnerCom Denver block. We encourage attendees to book their reservations as soon as possible as rooms may sell out quickly.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, private equity, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has been a trusted advisor to the global energy industry, working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized strategic communications and management consultancy that advises companies on investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, fractional/interim CFO advisory services, marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit or call (303) 296-8834 to speak with one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Haynes Boone is an energy-focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the energy industry, including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors as well as power and renewables. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders, and private equity firms with some of their most complex and significant transactions and disputes in recent years. The firm's nearly 700 lawyers practice across 19 global offices located in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai. The 2023 Chambers USA Legal Guide ranked 31 different firm practice areas, and in 2024, Haynes Boone became the first Am Law 100 firm to ever earn a Gold-level Bell Seal from Mental Health America. The U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2023 survey ranked Haynes Boone in National Tier 1 in Oil & Gas Law. haynesboone

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets, and make a difference.

Vitesse Energy

Vitesse is a Denver-based company focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning and acquiring predominantly non-operated working interests in oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies, including the Denver-Julesburg Basin and the Powder River Basin.

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

