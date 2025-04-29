Blockchain Futurist Conference Returns In Two Weeks With Founders Of Cardano, Tezos, Tether, And Ethereum Headlining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating 7 years, Canada's longest-running Web3 event brings the industry's top speakers to the most immersive stage in Web3.

Blockchain Futurist Conference , Canada's largest and longest-running Web3 event, has announced an exciting lineup of speakers for its 7th Annual edition, taking place at the Historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange on May 13, 2025. The speaker roster continues to grow as the event approaches.

The event is Canada's largest Web3 conference and a consistent highlight of the annual Canada Crypto Week , routinely attracting over 10,000 attendees. The Futurist stage is built for impact, combining immersive visuals with an unforgettable experience that energizes both speakers and audiences while creating digital content that lives far beyond the event. This year's speaker lineup spans every facet of the Web3 revolution, including:





Past speakers have included Vitalik Buterin, Inventor of Ethereum, and Dragons' Den dragon Michele Romanow. Speakers are announced on an ongoing basis and are subject to change. For the full and updated lineup of speakers, please visit .

"Every year, we're proud to welcome some of the most respected voices in Web3 who continue to return to Blockchain Futurist Conference to share their insights," said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference. "Their ongoing support and commitment to advancing the conversation not only adds incredible value to our stage but also inspires our audience to push the boundaries of what's possible in this industry."

Having nurtured a growing blockchain community for over a decade, the organizers behind Blockchain Futurist Conference have built one of the most globally recognized platforms for Web3 innovation. Now in its 7th year, the conference has become a vital pillar for accelerating revolutionary advancements in Canada's Web3 ecosystem.

In addition to its role as Canada's signature Web3 event, and propelled by its growing impact and success in the Web3 space, the Blockchain Futurist Conference will also make its highly anticipated U.S. debut on November 5-6, 2025, at the Guitar Hotel at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, located in the Greater Miami area.

For more information and to stay updated, please visit .

Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest and longest-running Web3 event, now celebrating its seventh year. With over 11 years of experience in the crypto event space-including organizing Canada's first Bitcoin conference and the world's first Ethereum hackathon-the team is dedicated to building community and bridging the gap between Web3 technologies and real-world applications. The Blockchain Futurist Conference team has produced more than 150 large-scale Web3 events across the globe, from the Bahamas to Italy to Australia. The conference explores cutting-edge topics like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and the future of Web3 technology-uniting innovators, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future.

Media Contact:

