BBSCF Student Perpetual Lanyo Selected To Perform For President Of Ghana In Televised Event

ACCRA, GHANA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perpetual Lanyo, a student from the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation (BBSCF), was selected to perform for the President of Ghana in a televised event honoring the National Launch of Free Sanitary Pads for Girls in School. Perpetual, a second year Junior High School student, has made a name for herself as a Poetry Performer through BBSCF, showcasing her talent by representing her school and district in poetry competitions, as well as performing for Ghana Independence Day last month.The Free Sanitary Pads for Girls in School initiative is a cornerstone of the current administration, as President John Dramani Mahama's goal has been to promote gender equality and ensure all children have access to quality education, regardless of gender. The poem recited went along with the event's theme of improving menstrual health and hygiene for girls and quality education. It was a great honor for BBSCF to be represented at the event.Founded in 2011, the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation (BBSCF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the children of Ada, Ghana in the areas of education, music, and food security. Find out more about the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation by visiting their website .

