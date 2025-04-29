Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Showcases Dubai's Competitive Advantages To 550 Technology Companies At GITEX Asia In Singapore

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy invited digital businesses from Singapore and Asia to participate in Expand North Star 2025, the world's largest event for startups and investors.

. The chamber held discussions with 25 digital ecosystem partners and technology-focused zones in Singapore to enhance collaboration between Dubai and Southeast Asian countries in digital economy and innovation-related sectors.

. Three Emirati startups showcased their success stories and highlighted the strengths of Dubai's digital economy ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its participation at GITEX Asia, which took place recently in Singapore. The event created an impactful platform for the chamber to showcase the competitive advantages of Dubai's digital business environment to more than 500 technology companies that visited its stand.

During the exhibition, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy held meetings with 30 of the region's leading venture capitals to explore opportunities for expanding investment portfolios in Dubai and strengthen collaboration. The chamber also convened with 25 digital ecosystem partners and technology-focused zones in Singapore to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between Dubai and Southeast Asian countries in digital economy and innovation-related sectors.

As part of its participation at GITEX Asia, the chamber delivered an in-depth presentation on Dubai's thriving startup ecosystem, highlighting the emirate's attractive growth opportunities for technology-driven companies. The presentation also showcased the wide range of programmes and initiatives launched to support Asian businesses seeking to expand their operations to Dubai, as part of efforts to cement the city's position as a global capital of the digital economy.

A key focus of the chamber's participation was to attract digital startups from Singapore and across Asia to join Expand North Star 2025, the world's largest event for startups and investors, which will take place in Dubai this October. Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event offers a unique platform for startups to connect with global investors and scale their businesses internationally.

A pitch competition was also organised during the exhibition, with the winning company securing a fully funded opportunity from Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to exhibit at Expand North Star 2025 and participate in the semi-final stage of the Supernova Challenge during the event.

In addition, the chamber hosted three Dubai-based digital startups – Reelly, Xpanceo, and Remitex Technologies – at its stand during the exhibition, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their success stories and engage with investors and technology companies attending the event.

Through its participation at GITEX Asia, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aimed to advance its strategic priorities, including positioning Dubai as a leading global destination for the digital economy.

About:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.