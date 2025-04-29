Inventhelp Inventor Develops Shower Garment To Protect Surgical Site (CTK-1521)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a double mastectomy and needed to keep the surgical area clean and dry while in the shower," said an inventor, from Jefferson, S.D., "so I invented THE HYGIENIC BRA. My design would serve as a viable alternative to plastic wrap to cover incision sites and tubing, which can be difficult to apply, painful, and ineffective."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent water penetration into incision and surgical tube sites while showering. In doing so, it helps keep the area dry and clean. It also increases comfort. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for breast surgery patients. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1521, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

