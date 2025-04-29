SK Shieldus' EQST Brings Practical Chrome V8 Exploit Training To Black Hat USA 2025

Two-day hands-on course offers a rare opportunity for beginners to build real browser exploits from scratch using V8 vulnerabilities.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading cybersecurity company, SK Shieldus, announced that its white-hat hacker team, EQST(Experts, Qualified Security Team), will deliver a technical training session titled "Kickoff to V8 Exploit: Every Step of the Way" at 'Black Hat USA 2025', the world's most prominent cybersecurity event.

The two-day course, scheduled for August 4–5, is part of Black Hat's official Training program (August 2–5) and will be held at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

Tailored for beginner to intermediate security professionals, this course provides hands-on, step-by-step training in vulnerability analysis and exploit development targeting Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Participants will follow a structured learning path-from understanding memory layout to building a full exploit chain that achieves remote code execution (RCE).

Chrome's V8 engine underwent significant architectural changes in 2024, increasing both its complexity and the technical barrier to vulnerability research. This course is designed to bridge that gap, offering clear explanations of V8 internals and step-by-step guidance in modern exploit techniques.

Participants will analyze the engine's memory structure, utilize debuggers such as GDB and d8, and develop hands-on proficiency in vulnerability analysis (e.g., out-of-bounds, Type Confusion), arbitrary memory access, and sandbox escape techniques. The full exploit chain-from bug identification to shellcode execution-will be covered in depth. In addition, recent updates to the V8 sandbox architecture and modern bypass strategies will be explored using pre-configured remote lab environments. All attendees will gain access to a dedicated training setup equipped with exploit templates, sample vulnerable code, and custom debugging tools.

By the end of the course, participants will walk away with a practical understanding of JavaScript engine security, hands-on experience in Chrome bug hunting, and skills applicable to CTF-style challenges and real-world exploit research.

About EQST

EQST is SK Shieldus's elite white-hat hacker team and the largest offensive security group in South Korea. The team specializes in red teaming, exploit development, and advanced cybersecurity education through its proprietary platform, EQST LMS.

EQST's research and innovation have been showcased globally: the team presented Chrome V8 exploitation techniques at Hack, successfully hacked a BMW infotainment system at Pwn2Own Automotive 2025, and introduced AI-powered red teaming and LLM security evaluations at Black Hat Asia 2025.

About SK Shieldus

SK Shieldus is South Korea's leading cybersecurity firm, providing advanced protection across physical, cyber, and converged security domains. With cutting-edge AI-based monitoring systems and world-class cybersecurity talent, SK Shieldus safeguards enterprises, government agencies, and individuals from evolving threats across all areas of security.

Training Registration Details

Title: Kickoff to V8 Exploit: Every Step of the Way

Dates: August 4–5, 2025

Location: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas (as part of Black Hat USA 2025 Training – August 2–5)

Duration: 2 days

Level: Beginner to Intermediate

Seats: Limited - early registration is strongly recommended

Register and view session details: #kickoff-to-v8-exploit-every-step-of-the-way-44362

Contact

LinkedIn:

X (formerly Twitter):

Website:

[email protected]

SOURCE SK Shieldus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED