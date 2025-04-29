Spartannash And Special Olympics Team Up To Champion Midwest Athletes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At SpartanNash, we are deeply committed to the power of community and to creating opportunities that enable everyone to thrive," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance , who is also the Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation. "Our partnership with Special Olympics is a testament to our dedication to wellness and the boundless potential of every athlete. We are honored to stand with our store guests and Associates in supporting this inspiring cause and making a meaningful impact together."

The funds raised in each community will directly support local programming, training and competition fees for Special Olympics athletes in Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"Our partnership with SpartanNash continues to make a remarkable difference in the lives of our athletes," said Special Olympics Michigan President and CEO Tim Hileman. "These donations help fund critical programs that promote confidence, independence and community connection through sports. We're incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that helps us change lives year-round."

From March 19 through April 14, guests at participating SpartanNash-operated stores and fuel centers were invited to donate an additional $1, $5, or $10 at checkout. Donations were also accepted online, making participation easy and accessible.

The initiative is part of SpartanNash's broader commitment to supporting People First initiatives, strengthening communities and fostering purpose-driven partnerships. Throughout its 41-year collaboration with Special Olympics, the SpartanNash Foundation has contributed more than $10.5 million and thousands of volunteer hours to advance the mission of empowering athletes with intellectual disabilities.

To learn more, visit spartannash/foundation-fundraisers .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP and Chief Communications Officer

SpartanNash

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash