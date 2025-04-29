Steller And Visit Cincy Win Best Emerging Technology Integration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Cincy Region campaign redefines influencer marketing by making the content actionable, measurable, and directly tied to bookings. It's social commerce for the travel industry. By pairing influencers with connected content, Steller turned social engagement into actionable travel planning. The content went viral, and a trip itinerary from the Midwest became the most shared on Steller in under three weeks-a major achievement among 60K+ itineraries for destinations across the globe.

What sets this campaign apart is Steller's technology. It directly links influencer content on social media to AI & UGC video powered itinerary planning tools and an automated booking journey, guiding travelers from inspiration to trip planning and booking. Even if the social media viewer is not ready to travel, behaviorally triggered automation keeps the destination top of mind and the user in the engagement funnel. The influencer-created content and itineraries are also fully integrated into VisitCincy through Steller Connect, ensuring ongoing engagement and conversions.

Steller Connect , which launched in March, embeds high-performing social content and video-infused itineraries on DMO websites providing authenticity and relevance right where potential travelers are looking for it. The embedded content connects website visitors to trip planning tools, a behaviorally triggered marketing journey, and stay and experience bookings. Steller Connect is also available to destinations who handle influencer marketing in house or want to make their own social posts actionable and evergreen through a monthly subscription.

The eTSY Awards recognize the year's most innovative and impactful digital tourism marketing campaigns. Judged by industry and digital marketing experts, submissions are scored across five areas: Creativity, Innovation, and Content Quality; Effectiveness; Audience Engagement; Integration of Channels; and Measurable Results and Data Utilization.

Randie Adam, Vice President of Marketing & Visitor Experience for Visit Cincy said,

"Winning this eTSY award is a proud moment for our team and for the Cincy Region. Our goal is always to turn inspiration into action, and working with Steller helped us blend authentic storytelling with seamless booking tools, creating real results. And honestly, we're just getting started."

"We were up against some tough competition for this award, including three AI-based integrations. While AI is making headlines, and Steller offers AI trip planning as well, travel is ultimately personal and emotional. You can't replace the human element in planning. Authentic, real traveler stories are what truly inspire people to book a trip and we've made those stories actionable and bookable. Destination marketing organizations are under increasing pressure to prove their impact, and Steller's connected content platform delivers, offering more than a dozen metrics that show how social posts drive real economic impact and bring travelers to the destination," stated Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller.

