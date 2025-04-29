Verb Biotics Unveils Breakthrough Clinical Results: GABA-Producing Probiotic LP815TM Shows Powerful Anxiety Relief

A clinical trial with People Science validates LP815's anxiety benefits and marks a major advance in gut-brain health.

BOULDER, Colo., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Biotics, in collaboration with leading decentralized clinical research organization People Science, announced promising results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrating that daily supplementation with the GABA-producing probiotic strain Lactiplantibacillus plantarum, LP815TM, significantly reduced anxiety levels in adults with mild to moderate anxiety (manuscript published in Beneficial Microbes ).

The six-week study evaluated the effects of LP815TM compared to placebo on anxiety, mood, sleep, and quality of life. The trial drew a diverse group of participants, 63% of whom were women. Participants who received 5 billion CFU per day experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in anxiety, with 68% improving by more than one category on the GAD-7 anxiety scale by week six, compared to just 26% in the placebo group. The study, conducted through People Science's innovative digital clinical trial platform Chloe, reflects a broader mission to make research more accessible. "By expanding access to research and delivering trustworthy data, we can empower individual wellness journeys-and when we do, everyone benefits," said Belinda Tan, Co-CEO and Co-founder of People Science.

"This trial is a major step forward in understanding how GABA-producing probiotics can influence mood and mental well-being through the gut-brain axis," said Todd Beckman, CEO of Verb Biotics. "Partnering with People Science allowed us to deliver a high-quality, real-world clinical study and further validate the potential of LP815TM as a safe, effective solution for supporting mental well-being."

GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) is the brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitter, playing a critical role in regulating mood and sleep. By delivering functionally focused health solutions like LP815TM, Verb Biotics is pioneering a new era of gut-brain health designed to meet the growing consumer demand for natural, science-backed mental wellness support.

"We've long understood the vital role GABA plays within the central nervous system, but now we're seeing how targeted microbial interventions can drive measurable changes in mental health outcomes," added Noah Zimmerman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Verb Biotics. "This study is a key demonstration of how gut-brain axis solutions can be thoughtfully designed and clinically proven to improve quality of life."

The findings contribute to a growing body of evidence that gut microbiome interventions-particularly those leveraging the gut-brain axis-can unlock new frontiers in accessible mental wellness solutions. Building on these exciting results, Verb Biotics is preparing to launch a new clinical study focused specifically on how LP815TM may impact sleep quality, further expanding scientific understanding of this strain's benefits for overall mental well-being.

About Verb Biotics

Verb Biotics is a microbiome innovation company aiming to improve human and companion animal health. Verb's "biotic" ingredients deliver targeted mechanism of actions for functional health categories, such as gut-brain health. To learn more about Verb's microbiome ingredient solutions, please visit .

About People Science

Founded by the pioneers of decentralized clinical trials, People Science is dedicated to transforming clinical research by making it more accessible, efficient, and data-driven. To learn more about People Science's clinical research solutions, please visit

SOURCE Verb Biotics

