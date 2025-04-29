BIG3 ADDS VICE SPORTS TO SEASON EIGHT MEDIA LINEUP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are so pleased to welcome VICE Sports to the BIG3 media lineup," said BIG3 President Jeff Kwatinetz. "We know that our content is completely unique in the summer sports marketplace and are fortunate to have found a partner that shares our values and respects our content strategy. Their young, irreverent, and connected viewership is the perfect audience for us and we look forward to creating a new home for our existing fans while continuing to expand and cultivate new BIG3 fanatics from VICE's outstanding viewership. We can't wait to bring our fast, physical, exciting product to VICE TV viewers beginning June 14."

VICE Sports will televise 14 live BIG3 games on eight dates between the June 14 premiere and the end of the regular season on August 9. CBS Sports will produce the BIG3 games carried by VICE TV.

"Everyone at VICE TV is beyond excited to add BIG3 basketball to our growing roster of compelling sports content," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV. "In a short time, we've established VICE Sports and transformed VICE TV into a true destination for bold, fearless sports programming, including documentaries, formatted shows, acquired content, and live sports like BIG3, that fans crave. Across all of VICE - TV, Studios, Digital - we're expanding our sports slate in a big way and building a true multi-platform brand that brings an authentic voice to sports as only VICE can."

This announcement is the latest in a series of major maneuvers to increase the visibility, pace, and competitiveness of the BIG3 for season eight, including the recent signing of First-Ballot Hall-of-Famer Dwight Howard, 4X NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, and 2010 fourth overall pick Wes Johnson. Team rosters will continue to be filled and adjusted until the conclusion of the 2025 BIG3 Draft on May 15, streaming live from Las Vegas at 7 pm ET. The league also continues to add significant partners ahead of tip-off on June 14, including Total Wireless, Walmart, Capital One, Merck, Coors, and Lowe's. This is the first season under the new city-based model, where eight all-new teams represent home markets in Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; the DMV metropolitan area; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and Miami, FL. The full season eight schedule is available HERE .

To learn more about BIG3, go to BIG3 and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.

About VICE TV

VICE TV, available in 40 million U.S. cable and satellite homes and to multiple licensees worldwide, is the Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media Group in partnership with A+E. Since its inception in 2016, the channel has attracted new audiences with its compelling and provocative programming. Earlier this year, as demand for sports content continues to grow worldwide, VICE Media launched the VICE Sports brand, VICE TV's sports-first programming strategy. Recent VICE Sports premieres include Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict , with host Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo; two original docuseries, Pitino: Red Storm Rising and Calipari: Razor's Edge ; Dark Side of the Cage ; T he Grudge ; and Dark Side of the Ring . In addition to taped programs, VICE Sports has also added live event programming led by Arena Football One and BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing . Overall, the company will televise close to 200 hours of sports-themed docuseries, programs, events, and podcasts for global distributors across television and digital. For more information, log on to and find VICE TV viewing and streaming options here . Also, follow VICE TV on social media platforms, including Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

