SPACE FOR HUMANITY STATEMENT AHEAD OF SENATE COMMITTEE VOTE FOR NASA ADMINISTRATOR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "From the dawn of the space age to the awe-inspiring discoveries we are bearing witness to now, America's commitment to exploring space has been essential to the incredible innovations and advancements that humanity has achieved on its final frontier. NASA has been a vital centerpiece to not only unraveling the mysteries of the universe but also reminding us of our place in the cosmos and what it means to be human.

"NASA is at a critical juncture. It requires strong, stabilizing leadership..."

NASA is at a critical juncture. It requires strong, stabilizing leadership that will examine, weigh, and balance NASA's mission priorities, its diplomatic activities with international partners, and its relationship with commercial space entities. A bold, science-driven, impactful NASA that is set up to succeed and lead in this new space environment can reinspire billions, shift global perspectives, and chart humanity's course to becoming a truly space faring species.

Space for Humanity is committed to democratizing access to space for all the world's citizens. To do that, we must have an active, vibrant space ecosystem. NASA's leadership is essential to making that happen.

We believe that Jared Isaacman is uniquely poised to provide the leadership and guidance that NASA needs at this moment. Mr. Isaacman's clear passion, commitment, and experience as an entrepreneur, aviator, and record-setting commercial astronaut make him exceptionally qualified for this role.

Space for Humanity does not endorse political nominees. However, should Jared Isaacman be confirmed, we would look forward to working with him and NASA alongside a constellation of international partners to make space dreams come true."

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is increasing access to space for all the world's citizens and changing humanity's perspective on our place in the cosmos. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals from any walk of life to space to experience the "Overview Effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all.

