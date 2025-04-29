Splight Announces Retirement Of Bob King And Initial Formation Of Strategic Advisory Board

Mr. King will transition to a new role as Chairman of Splight's recently formed Strategic Advisory Board, which will feature energy industry and policy experts – including a former FERC Chairman – as well as representation from Splight's strategic investors.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Splight , a leading innovator in grid technology focused on alleviating transmission congestion and enhancing grid reliability, is pleased to announce two significant developments that will shape the future of the company and enable its next phase of growth.

Retirement of Bob King

Bob King, President of Splight North America, has retired from his full-time role at Splight. Bob has been an integral part of Splight's early success in North America, leading with vision and dedication. His remarkable career spans over five decades, during which he has made substantial contributions to the energy sector, most notably through his 35 years with Good Company Associates, a consulting and advocacy firm focused on energy efficiency and clean energy technologies, which Bob founded in 1990. Bob will continue to serve Splight as Chairman of the newly formed Strategic Advisory Board, ensuring his valuable expertise and leadership remain a guiding force for the company.

"Bob King's leadership has been instrumental in driving Splight's early success in North America. We are grateful for his contributions and look forward to his continued guidance as Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board," said Fernando Llaver, CEO of Splight.

Splight Begins Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Splight is proud to officially announce the initial formation of its Strategic Advisory Board, a move that underscores the company's commitment to thoughtful and strategic growth. In addition to the Board's Chairman, Mr. King, the Board will include distinguished industry leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide Splight's broad ambitions:



Jon Wellinghoff – Former Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), CEO of GridPolicy, Inc., and Chief Regulatory Officer of Voltus, Inc.

Ted Thomas – Former Chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, and Founder at Energize Strategies.

Amanda Bush – Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Pine Cove Capital, and

Managing Director at TrailRunner International.

George P. Bush – Former Texas Land Commissioner and U.S. Navy Veteran.

Mariana Costa – Principal at EDP Ventures, CVC of EDP Group. Alfonso Carranza – Investment Manager at Elewit, CVC of REDEIA.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group to our inaugural Strategic Advisory Board. Their insights and expertise will be vital as we continue our expansion," added Llaver.

Splight will continue to grow its Strategic Advisory Board, intending to include a wide array of viewpoints from across the energy landscape.

About Splight

Founded in 2021, Splight has developed and deployed a new digital technology that utilizes real-time data streams from existing transmission assets to increase transmission capability while adding enhanced reliability to the grid. With financial backing from industry leaders, including EDP Renewables and Redeia, Splight is poised to modernize the grid. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Splight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED