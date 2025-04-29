Imagination Mining And Star City Games Announce Nationwide Competitive Tour For Bo Jackson Battle Arena And Wonders Of The First

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this landmark partnership,at the("The National") this July, as well as theatthis November.

"This partnership is an inflection point for us," said Jeff French , President & CEO of Imagination Mining Company. "With SCG bringing our tournaments to life and helping define our national play structure, we're unlocking new levels of access, legitimacy, and long-term sustainability for both our games and the communities behind them."

A Proven Platform for Competitive Play

SCG CON is one of the longest-running and most successful event platforms in the TCG world, with tens of thousands of players gathering each year to battle in high-stakes tournaments, meet publishers and creators, and celebrate collectible gaming culture. The tour regularly attracts 2,000 to 5,000 players per stop , with tens of thousands of competitive matches played annually .

The 2025 SCG CON lineup already includes confirmed stops in Orlando, Houston, Baltimore , and Las Vegas , with additional cities to be announced for 2026. Previous SCG CONs have visited countless cities across the country, building one of the most loyal and competitive player bases in the TCG ecosystem.

"We've built SCG CON to be more than just a tournament; it's a community catalyst," said Pete Hoefling , Founder and President of Star City Games. "Bringing BoBA and Wonders into that environment, and being entrusted to help grow their competitive footprint, is an opportunity we're very excited about."

Introducing the Bo Jackson Battle Arena Pro Tour and Wonders of The First Stoneseeker Cup Series

The partnership will launch two branded competitive programs:

The Bo Jackson Battle Arena Pro Tour is a high-energy series of sealed and constructed events centered around Bo Jackson and the Home Team Heroes. Players will battle using cards that feature superheroes inspired by real-world pro athletes, many of whom autograph game-legal cards in the various sets. With limited foil variants and fan-favorite chase inserts, BoBA has quickly become one of the most collectible and playable TCGs on the market.

"I've spent my life around competition," said Bo Jackson , Co-Founder of Bo Jackson Battle Arena. "Helping build a game where young players can chase greatness, just like I did, is one of the most meaningful projects I've ever been part of."

The Wonders of The First Stoneseeker Cup Series is a deeper, fantasy-inspired competitive circuit that brings the legendary design talent of Brian Tinsman (lead designer on multiple iconic Magic sets) to the forefront. Wonders features a unique seven-realm game engine that ensures every match plays to its full conclusion and encourages dynamic, calculating strategy. With Stonefoil 1/1s , and serialized color-matched OCM variations of every card, and a rapidly growing player base, Wonders is quickly carving out a space as the most innovative and collectible fantasy card game.

"This is the game I've always wanted to make," said Brian Tinsman , Head of Game Design for Wonders. "The partnership with SCG gives us the perfect platform to let it thrive, and players will feel it the second they sit down and play."

A Competitive Framework Built to Scale

The new travel tour, anchored by SCG CON, will serve as the foundation of IMC's broader organized play ecosystem. Local game stores and league organizers will have the opportunity to earn invites or qualifier slots for future SCG CON events, helping build a healthy and scalable competitive structure that starts at the local level and leads to marquee national competitions.

IMC's dual focus on collectibility and gameplay gives players compelling reasons to both chase cards and build decks, with every set designed to be playable, exciting, and visually stunning.

Looking Ahead

As IMC and SCG prepare for a breakout year of organized play, one thing is clear: this is just the beginning.

The tour begins for IMC titles in Orlando this August , and countdowns to BoBA Worlds at The National and Wonders' World Championship in Las Vegas are already underway. With unforgettable experiences, eye-popping cards, and two wildly distinct TCG universes ready to be explored, players across the country now have a new reason to shuffle up, show up, and play big .

