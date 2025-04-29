ARCH Motorcycle Founders Gard Hollinger And Keanu Reeves Launch Race Team With Original Unscripted Series From V10 Entertainment Following ARCH's Quest In The 2025 Motoamerica Super Hooligan Championship Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves founded the company in 2011 and, after sponsoring other riders for several years, have decided to take ARCH onto the track. Hollinger, a former competitive motocross racer, says the "timing never felt right... until now". He adds, "While testing our new engine and platform, it became clear that we have an absolute monster, and it needs to be put to the test – we know it sounds crazy, but why not build a proper team and go racing against the industry giants? If it works like we believe it will, we hope to expand our efforts and take it overseas for races, including the Isle of Man TT in 2026," Reeves adds "It is an honor and very exciting to be a part of MotoAmerica and racing in the Super Hooligan Series."

Reeves and Hollinger have fielded a team competing for the MotoAmerica Super Hooligan National Championship. ARCH, a small independent company, is taking on industry giants, including Harley Davidson, KTM, and Yamaha. The newly formed ARCH Racing Team has already surprised critics with a 7th-place finish against nearly 50 other entrants at the Daytona 200 round race in March. Corey Alexander, a former AMA Supersport and MotoAmerica Stock 1000cc champion, leads the team as rider #1. Additionally, UK legend and ex-Moto-GP rider Jeremy McWilliams currently serves as race strategist and will join as rider #2 later in the season.

"It has been a wild-ride with the ARCH Racing team partnership from the get-go," said V10 Entertainment CEO, John Stevens. "And amazing to experience the guys putting together such a competitive group in a very short timeframe – this series is packed full of drama, comedy and a ton of heartfelt storylines and is sure to be one of the most anticipated unscripted originals come 2026."

"The MotoAmerica paddock continues to attract not just racers, but the bold, ambitious, and visionary," said Chuck Aksland, COO of MotoAmerica, "With Keanu and Gard bringing ARCH Motorcycles into the Super Hooligan series, we're seeing a confluence of innovation, performance, and celebrity. Their commitment to documenting this journey and competing at this level adds a spotlight on their brand, team, and our series on a global scale."

The documentary series is being produced by Sharon Trojan Hollinger for Trojan Horse Productions, John Stevens and Rick De Olivera for Venture 10 Studio Group, Chance Wright and Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios along with Reeves, Hollinger and Simon Hammerson ("Brawn"). Brian Skope ("Visionaries") is the show runner. Arch Racing sponsors for the inaugural season include Blue Ridge Distilling and Suter Industries, among others soon to be announced.

About ARCH Motorcycle

ARCH Motorcycle, co-founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, was created in 2011 to challenge the perception of what an American motorcycle could be. Anything that compromises the ride, aesthetics, stance, or function is treated as an opportunity to innovate and improve the design. ARCH owners seek more than just a machine. They are passionate individuals in search of a completely immersive riding experience. Every ARCH motorcycle is built from an obsession for innovative design, engineering excellence, and dedication to the rider.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a Clarion Capital-backed media company focused on investment in companies with owned IP and economic rights. In 2023, V10 acquired Venture 10 Studio Group, Fishbowl Media and Vin Di Bona Productions (America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC). With a library of 2.6 million+ digital assets, V10 Networks creates 250+ hours of original content annually to program 44 owned channels. The portfolio companies currently make series with linear and streaming partners including Amazon, Discovery/Max, Roku, NBC/Peacock, ABC, CBS and CW. V10 has 100M+ followers across social media.

About Trojan Horse Productions

Trojan Horse Productions was founded by director/producer Sharon Trojan Hollinger in Los Angeles, CA in 2008 to utilize her extensive experience in a broad range of television production including alternative, live, documentary, and variety series, including both multi and single cameras. She has been honored to work with some of the biggest names in entertainment and with premiere production companies, networks and platforms. Trojan Horse currently has several projects in production including VISIONARIES, The ARCH Project now streaming on the Roku platform.

About Thank You Studios

Founded by Chance Wright and Lars Sylvest, Thank You Studios is a fully integrated independent studio that develops, fully finances, produces, and distributes premium film & television productions. With a focus on storytelling, technical innovation, and artistic integrity, Thank You Studios is committed to crafting compelling narratives in all genres. In addition to Wright and Sylvest, the management team includes branding expert Örn Olason, and Producer and Penzing Studios owner Joe Neurauter. Beyond motion pictures, the Thank You group of companies integrate branding and marketing with venture capital investments – current partners include Swatch, Amazon and Ferrari.

