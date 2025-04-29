Maurices Partners With Seekher Foundation To Support Mental Health Awareness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DULUTH, Minn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maurices , a leading women's fashion brand committed to uplifting women and their communities, is proud to announce its first-ever partnership with SeekHer Foundation in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. From, Maurices is launching a national campaign to support SeekHer's mission to bridge the gender gap in mental health through advocacy, research, and empowering women during life's most critical transitions.

SeekHer champions advocacy, advances research, and supports leaders who help women navigate vulnerable seasons of life. Their mission focuses on empowering women through critical transitions and promoting mental well-being across communities. As the nonprofit arm of WellSeek , SeekHer Foundation is dedicated to shifting cultural norms holding women back from their well-being and success.

Maurices is empowering its customers and communities to support mental health awareness through a new U.S.-only initiative benefiting the SeekHer Foundation:



Wear Your Support: A limited-edition graphic tee , thoughtfully designed to spark conversation and raise awareness, will be available for purchase both in-store and online.



Empower Through Every Purchase: At the register, Maurices is inviting its in-store shoppers to participate in a register round-up donation program. By simply rounding up their purchase total, customers can collectively contribute to SeekHer Foundation's vital work.

A Foundation of Support: Recognizing the immediate need for resources, Maurices will also make a significant direct monetary donation to fuel SeekHer's impactful research, essential programming, and vital outreach efforts within the mental health community.



“At Maurices, we believe in showing up for women-not just through body-inclusive fashion, but by standing alongside them during life's most meaningful and challenging moments,” said Kristine Koetter, VP of Integrated Marketing, Maurices.“Partnering with SeekHer allows us to take a meaningful step in shining a light on mental health and supporting the well-being of women everywhere.”

SeekHer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the voices of women leaders, advocates, and changemakers working at the intersection of mental health and gender equity. You can also explore more of their story and mission on Instagram .

This campaign will run in all maurices 800+ U.S. retail locations and online at maurices.com . (Please note: this campaign excludes Canada.)

Join us this May in wearing your graphic tee in support, rounding up for change, and taking steps towards your own healing and spreading mental health awareness.

