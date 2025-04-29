Pacific Valley Bancorp Announces Its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTC Pink: PVBK) announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.9 million, a decrease of 21.4% or $258 thousand from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to higher non-interest expense.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.9 million, a decrease of 11.6% or $124 thousand from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of higher personnel expense from an increase in staff, partially offset by lower certificate of deposit interest expense and higher miscellaneous income. Basic earnings per share for the quarter was $0.19 compared to $0.22 per share for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.43%, compared with 3.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase was the result of higher loan interest income and lower certificate of deposit interest expense, partially offset by higher borrowing expense.

Gross loans outstanding grew by 9.4% or $42.3 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of increased agricultural real estate and CRE loans.

Non-Performing loans to gross loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 0.03% compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2024. The Bank subsidiary's Community Bank Leverage Ratio has been consistently strong. As of March 31, 2025 the ratio was 13.27%, compared to 13.33% on December 31, 2024, and 13.48% on March 31, 2024. The regulatory requirement for this ratio is 9.00%.

"Loans increased $6 million in the first quarter as new business was partially offset by higher payoffs and paydowns of advances. Deposits dramatically decreased from the prior quarter due to a $107 million agricultural deposit that came in at the end of December and left the Bank in mid- January. Deposits increased $7 million excluding the short-term deposit. We have been building our infrastructure to drive future growth and, later this year, we will be opening a branch office in Santa Cruz and expanding our presence in downtown Salinas," said Anker Fanoe, CEO.

"Changes in our market resulting from the acquisitions of competitor banks present opportunities for growth. We have increased loan and deposit production and support personnel to take advantage of these opportunities, and will also be increasing our spending on marketing. We recently brought on an outstanding commercial lending team with deep experience in our markets, including a Regional Executive and two Senior Relationship Managers. These investments will reduce current net income, but we believe they will lead to greater profitability in the long term. I am excited about the Company's prospects as our markets change," stated CEO Fanoe.

"Our liquidity position remains strong, as our primary liquidity ratio (cash, deposits held in other banks, and securities as a percentage of total assets) was 11.2% on March 31, 2025, compared to 12.4% for the same month a year ago. As of March 31, 2025, on-balance sheet liquidity totaled $63 million and contingent liquidity, which includes borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank, correspondent banks and brokered deposits, was $352 million. Our combined on-balance sheet liquidity and contingent liquidity amount to 164% of our uninsured deposits," said Steve Leen, Executive Vice President and CFO.

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $563.9 million. Since March 31, 2024, total assets have increased $40.9 million or 7.8%, primarily as a result of an increase in deposits. Since December 31, 2024, total assets have decreased by $91.7 million or 14.0%, primarily due to the outflow of a $107 million, seasonal agricultural deposit.

The investment securities portfolio totaled $24.4 million as of March 31, 2025, $24.9 million as of December 31, 2024, and $26.4 million as of March 31, 2024; the unrealized losses in the portfolio were $0.6 million, $0.8 million, and $1.2 million for the comparable periods, respectively. The securities portfolio made up 4.3% of total assets and the unrealized loss was 2.5% of the investment portfolio as of March 31, 2025.

Total gross loans outstanding were $491.7 million as of March 31, 2025. Gross loans grew by 9.4% or $42.3 million from March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. The Company's loan portfolio increased by $5.7 million or 1.2% during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Increased agricultural real estate and CRE loans were the predominant growth component compared to prior year quarter, and were also the major growth factors in the current quarter change.

As of March 31, 2025, total deposits were $479.0 million. Total deposits have increased by $29.0 million or 6.4% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase resulted from higher money market accounts partially offset by lower demand deposits and certificate of deposit accounts.

Shareholders' equity was $57.6 million on March 31, 2025, representing growth of $4.8 million or 9.1% over a year ago, primarily attributable to increased retained earnings from net income. For the Company's subsidiary, Pacific Valley Bank, equity increased to $73.9 million on March 31, 2025 compared to $72.6 million on December 31, 2024. The Bank is classified as well capitalized with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 13.27%, significantly above the regulatory minimum of 9.00%.

Net Interest Income was $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income was affected by increased interest income of $0.3 million, partially offset by increased interest expense of $0.2 million. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.43% compared with 3.57% for the same period in 2024. The decrease was the result of higher loan interest income and lower borrowing expense, offset by higher money market expense.

No provision for credit losses was recorded in the quarters ended March 31, 2025 or March 31, 2024. The lack of provision in 2025 and 2024 reflects the quality of the Company's loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses was 1.55% of gross loans as of March 31, 2025. Credit quality remains very strong; non-performing loans to gross loans as of March 31, 2025 was 0.03% compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income was $567 thousand compared with $351 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $337 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the most recent quarter was due to $200 thousand of income from a lease termination settlement concerning our purchase of a new branch office building in Salinas.

Non-interest expense was $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $679 thousand, or 21.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily related to higher personnel costs from an increase in loan and deposit production staff.

Return on average assets was 0.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, versus 0.92% for the comparable period of the prior year due to higher personnel expense, partially offset by higher non-interest income.