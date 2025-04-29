ZIPS Cleaners Launches Military Appreciation Discount

ZIPS Cleaners is offering 10% discounts on cleaning military uniforms throughout Military Apperciation Month in May.

Cesar Ramos (right) is a 2011 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Naval Veteran Cesar Ramos is owner and operator of a ZIPS Cleaners location in Northern Virginia.

ZIPS Cleaners announced today that it will offer a 10% discount on cleaning military uniforms throughout May's Military Appreciation Month.

- Cesar Ramos, U.S. Navy veteran/ZIPS franchiseeSAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To honor military members during May's Military Appreciation Month, Maryland-based ZIPS Cleaners is launching a 10% discount on military uniforms for both active duty and veterans that will be valid throughout the month at all locations. Year-round military discounts on all dry cleaning are available at participating locations.U.S. Navy Veteran Cesar Ramos , owner and operator of a ZIPS Cleaners in northern Virginia, knows how important it is for service members at every level of the armed forces to look their best, particularly when they're in uniform. He's a 2011 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served for 13 years on active duty. Today, Ramos still wears a uniform while serving in the Navy Reserve.“My family has been in the dry cleaning business for decades, including as ZIPS owners,” said Ramos.“ZIPS keeps its prices low every day and provides same-day service so that cost or time will never get in the way of having a crisp, fresh uniform at the ready. We are grateful to the men and women who protect our country's interests and are proud to extend these expressions of appreciation for their service and sacrifice. ZIPS also honors our country with free cleaning of American flags year-round.”ZIPS Cleaners was launched in the early 2000s when eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area's premier dry cleaners banded together to form a unified brand offering same-day service at a single low price. With more than 70 locations throughout the U.S., ZIPS Cleaners serves both residential and commercial clientele, providing six services under one roof – dry cleaning, pressed laundry, Wash N Fold laundry, alterations, cleaning of comforters and other household items, and laundering commercial items like linens, uniforms, and other materials.“As we launch our uniform discount next month, we want military members to know this is just a very small token of our appreciation,” said Mary Ann Donaghy, ZIPS chief marketing and customer experience officer.“We know how important it is for busy and price-conscious military to have affordable and convenient garment care. We are proud to provide that service and to offer additional military discounts in so many of our locations.”More than half of the ZIPS Cleaners locations offer a year-round military discount ranging from 5% to 25%. Participating locations can be found at zipscleaners/military. In addition, most ZIPS Cleaners locations now offer 24-hour“EZ Drop” receptacles that make drop-offs quick and easy and cater to customers' schedules. In late 2024, the chain introduced the latest innovation in its mission to maximize convenience, opening its first automated 24/7 location in the southern Maryland city of Brandywine. Customers at that location enjoy the luxury of round-the-clock access for dropping off and picking up their items, under the same pricing and turnaround schedules as all other ZIPS Cleaners. For more information, and to find the nearest ZIPS Cleaners location, visit 321zips .# # #About ZIPS CleanersZIPS Cleanersprovides consumer and commercial garment care centered around low-cost, in-by-9-out-by-5 dry cleaning as well as Wash N Fold laundry, pressed laundry, alterations and cleaning of linens, comforters and other household items. With more than 100+ years of dry-cleaning experience and business expertise, these founders created a streamlined process designed for easy replication by industry veterans and newcomers alike. Today, there are more than 70 ZIPS Cleaners locations throughout the United States, with more than 100 slated to open in the next several years. For more information visit ZIPS Cleaners at 321zips. Franchise opportunities with ZIPS – including a 20% discount on franchising fees for military veterans – are available in select markets throughout the United States. For specifics, contact National Director of Franchise and Business Development Mike Waintraub at mwaintraub@321zips or (609) 468-7195, or visit Own A ZIPS .

Veteran Franchisee Shares His Story

