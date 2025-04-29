IMA Medical Group Reinforces Its Commitment During Healthcare Industry Transformation

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry is experiencing a time of unprecedented change, impacting organizations across the country. In the face of these significant challenges, IMA Medical Group is taking proactive steps to strengthen its operations and remain focused on its mission: delivering high-quality, patient-centered, cost effective, personalized care across the senior community.

In recent months, healthcare organizations nationwide have been impacted by shifting regulatory policies, market pressures, and the growing demands of patient care. Throughout this time, IMA Medical Group has worked closely with health plans, policymakers, and industry leaders to advocate for both, patients and primary care providers. While external pressures continue to affect the healthcare sector, IMA remains committed to building a stronger, more resilient network - one that empowers care teams and enhances the patient experience.

As part of this ongoing effort, IMA has carefully reviewed and refined its strategy to ensure long-term stability, scalability, and excellence in care delivery. "As an organization deeply committed to our patients and providers, we believe the best path forward is one grounded in resilience, adaptability, and purpose," said Donna Walker, CEO of IMA Medical Group. "Our strategy remains focused on operational excellence and delivering exceptional experiences for our Medicare Advantage members. At IMA, our goal has always been-and will continue to be-to deliver care that is defined by quality, compassion, and meaningful connections. In cooperation with our coalition 'Physicians for MA Beneficiaries' (docs4seniors) we will continue our pursuit to advocate for patients and providers to policy makers and health plans."

To further support this strategic plan, IMA has made several thoughtful decisions, including the planned closure of its Brandon and North Dale Mabry clinics, effective May 30, 2025. The group has also implemented adjustments to provider panels across its network to ensure that resources are aligned where they can have the greatest impact on care delivery.

These changes reflect the realities of a transforming healthcare environment, yet IMA remains grounded in its core values and dedicated to the communities it serves. "We're not just responding to change-we're preparing for what's next," said James Dubrey, Chief Growth Officer of IMA Medical Group. "Our focus is on building a stronger, more agile organization that's ready to meet the evolving needs of our patients and driving lasting impact in the communities we serve. We're investing in what matters most: people, innovation, and experiences that truly make a difference."

IMA Medical Group is moving forward with clarity and purpose, committed to navigating today's challenges while continuing to deliver care that puts patients first. For more information, visit

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group mission is to provide high-quality, cost effective, patient-centered primary care and wellness services for seniors, focusing on improving patient outcomes. At 17 clinics in Central Florida, over 70 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to nearly 23,000 Medicare members in partnership with all leading Medicare health plans.

