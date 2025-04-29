Phase 1 Of Fiber Internet Construction Complete In Evans, CO

EVANS, Colo., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber is proud to announce the completion of Phase 1 of its fiber internet construction project in the City of Evans, bringing fast, reliable, and affordable internet to over 1,500 active customers - with more joining every day.

Vero began working with the City of Evans in 2023 to develop a plan for expanding high-speed fiber internet throughout the community. Construction officially began in late 2023, and the first customers were connected and online by early 2024. Due to strong local demand, the initial construction plan was expanded to include additional neighborhoods. Phase 1 wrapped up in early 2025, with fiber now available to most residents and businesses within city limits.

"Evans has been an outstanding partner throughout this process," said Sunita Krishna, CEO at Vero Fiber. "We knew there was a need for better internet options here, but the enthusiasm from residents far exceeded our expectations. We're proud to be delivering a future-proof network that gives families the speed, service, and reliability they deserve."

Residents of Evans now have access to symmetrical gig-speed fiber internet with no contracts, no hidden fees, and no data caps. Vero's straightforward pricing - which remained unchanged from 2024 to 2025 - and responsive service continue to resonate in the communities it serves.

"The arrival of fiber internet in Evans is a win for the community," said Mark C. Clark, Mayor of the City of Evans. "More competition means better service and more choices for residents. Vero has been a responsive and reliable partner throughout construction and continues to be committed to the community."

Vero is continuing to monitor interest in surrounding areas and is evaluating future phases of construction. Residents can visit to check service availability, sign up, or express interest in future expansion.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks

