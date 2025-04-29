GI-PKL 2025: Tamil Lioness, Telugu Cheetahs Set Up Final Clash With Dominant Wins

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram (Haryana), April 29 (IANS) Tamil Lioness and Telugu Cheetahs reached the women's final of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) after thrilling performances at the Gurugram University here on Tuesday. Tamil Lioness defeated Bhojpuri Leopardess while Telugu Cheetahs outclassed Punjabi Tigress to reach the final. Tamil Lions and Telugu Cheetahs will now lock horns in the women's final on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal, Tamil Lioness delivered a dominant performance to defeat Bhojpuri Leopardess 43-21. With 26 raid points and 10 tackle points, Tamil Lioness showcased all-round superiority in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) on Tuesday.

They forced three super tackles and secured four all-out points, maintaining control throughout. Bhojpuri Leopardess struggled to match the pace, managing just 18 raid points and two tackle points to secure a clinical win for Tamil Lioness.

In the second semifinal, Telugu Cheetahs outclassed Punjabi Tigress 25-16 in a well-balanced contest. Both teams scored 11 raid points, but Telugu Cheetahs pulled ahead with 10 tackle points and four all-out points.

Their strong defensive setup proved the difference, shutting down Punjabi Tigress' attack and ensuring a comfortable win while the Tigress failed to register any all-out or super tackle points.

The men's and women's finals of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) will be played at the Gurugram University in Gurugram (Haryana) on Wednesday. The ultimate showdown will begin with Marathi Vultures locking horns with Tamil Lions in the men's final at 7:00 pm IST, followed by the women's final at 8:00 pm IST.

Rajesh Nagar, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Haryana, was the Chief Guest for the semifinals. He felicitated the Players of the Match in both semifinals and applauded the spirited performances of all participating teams.

Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) President Kanthi D. Suresh, along with GI-PKL co-founders Karthik Dammu and Sohan Tusir, also graced the semifinals.