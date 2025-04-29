Las Vegas-Based Augustus Launches $7.5M QOF Following $45M Deal, Commits $2M To Sister Company Agrippa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Marcus is designed to be an omniscient dealmaker," said Blake J. Owens, founder of both Agrippa and Augustus. "Its mission is simple: decode the who, what, when, where, and why of every transaction by forecasting behavior, uncovering hidden leverage, and thinking several moves ahead, like a chess grandmaster."

By applying machine learning and game theoretic concepts like Nash Equilibrium, Marcus doesn't just react to the market - it anticipates it, steering users toward the best possible outcome. With Marcus, Agrippa aims to eliminate fragmentation in dealmaking and reduce intermediary costs by reimagining how deals are presented, matched, and negotiated.

The momentum behind Marcus accelerated earlier this year after a $45 million ground lease transaction was featured on Agrippa, involving the land under the Eastside Cannery Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

"We worked closely with the seller of the ground lease and saw firsthand how market dynamics, buyer intent, and long-term incentives intersect," said Owens. While interested buyers surfaced through Agrippa, Marcus analyzed dozens of variables and ultimately identified the building's existing owner as the optimal counterparty. "The transaction laid the groundwork for Marcus' fundamental purpose: not just understanding what is available, but identifying what is optimal. It was the right outcome at the right time... cementing the core thesis behind Marcus and simultaneously setting the stage for the launch of the Augustus QOF."

Agrippa identifies opportunities and Augustus deploys capital. Together, they create a self-reinforcing engine that compounds value over time. "Augustus exists to invest in the most compelling deals on Agrippa," Owens explained. "We're already evaluating the next opportunity, a multifamily development in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ). But the fund's first investment is focused on supporting Agrippa's growth."

Agrippa has relocated its operations to a Las Vegas QOZ, securing its designation as a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business (QOZB). The QOZ program, created under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, offers powerful tax incentives, including the potential exclusion of capital gains taxes on qualifying investments held for at least 10 years.

"The QOZ program enables us to grow while contributing to Southern Nevada's economic development... it's a win-win for everyone." In the coming months, Agrippa plans to hire exclusively from Las Vegas, tapping into the city's expanding pool of local talent and recent university graduates.

"In today's volatile macroeconomic environment, achieving this milestone speaks volumes," said Owens. "We bet on ourselves and our city. Many of our investors, including Agrippa's earliest backers, are residents of Las Vegas who believe in the city's trajectory. Las Vegas is quickly becoming one of the nation's fastest-growing business hubs, and as a native, my pride in witnessing that transformation runs deep."

By merging capital, technology, and tax advantages with local vision, Agrippa and Augustus are positioning themselves and their investors at the forefront of a reshaped CRE landscape.

About Agrippa:

Agrippa is an AI-powered, broker-free platform connecting commercial real estate (CRE) capital seekers with providers, including institutional investors and family offices. Designed to streamline dealmaking and eliminate intermediaries, Agrippa empowers users to build direct relationships and optimize transaction outcomes. With hundreds of users representing over $1 trillion in total assets under management, Agrippa is reshaping how CRE capital is sourced, matched, and deployed. To learn more, please visit .

About Augustus:

Augustus is a private equity firm that invests directly in the most compelling deals sourced through its sister company, Agrippa. Backed by a trusted network of long-standing investor relationships, Augustus leverages deep industry connections to identify, underwrite, and capitalize on high-quality commercial real estate (CRE) opportunities. With a focus on alignment, transparency, and long-term value creation, Augustus combines institutional discipline with entrepreneurial agility. To learn more, please visit .

Contact:

Blake J. Owens

Founder of Agrippa & Augustus

[email protected] | [email protected]

(702) 627-2176

SOURCE Agrippa