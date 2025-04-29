Oakland Car Accident Lawyer, Super Woman Super Lawyer, Secures $10,000,000 Settlement In Severe Pedestrian Vehicle Accident

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Super Woman Super Lawyer and her legal team fought relentlessly to ensure their client received the maximum compensation possible. Despite challenges in negotiations, when the first offer and policy limit was $25,000, they remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice and believed that with more aggressive representation, they would be able to find other sources of recovery for their client.

"This was an incredibly difficult case, but we refused to back down," said Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman. "Our client deserved full compensation for his pain, medical expenses, and suffering. We fought hard, and this outcome reflects our unwavering commitment to justice. Sometimes, police reports are not accurate. It is my responsibility as the attorney to look at every possible way to compensate my clients; we do our own investigation and not rely on the traffic collision report."

The legal battle underscored the importance of having experienced representation in severe personal injury cases. The defendant's insurance company initially attempted to downplay the extent of the injuries and blame our client. However, Super Woman Super Lawyer and her team of Oakland car accident lawyers built an airtight case, utilizing expert testimony and extensive evidence to prove the full impact of the crash and that the driver was working for his employer at the time of the accident.

Ultimately, their persistence led to a decisive victory, holding the at-fault driver and his employer accountable. The settlement marks a significant win for injury victims in Oakland, reinforcing the importance of skilled legal representation when facing insurance companies that seek to minimize payouts.

