Mattamy Homes US Launches New Southwest Florida Division

"This new geographic structure for Tampa and Southwest Florida will enable us to better serve our customers, empower our teams and tailor strategies to the unique opportunities and challenges in Western Florida," says Keith Bass, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "It marks an important step forward in our journey of growth and success, positioning both divisions to thrive and deliver even greater impact."

Mattamy is also pleased to announce the appointment of Melanie Raub as Division President, Southwest Florida. Ms. Raub, who joined the company on April 14, brings more than two decades of leadership experience in Florida's homebuilding industry, most recently serving as President of Lennar Homes' Jacksonville Division.

"I've long admired Mattamy as an organization – its growth trajectory, strong reputation, and values-driven culture really resonated with me," says Melanie. "I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal time, as we build on the foundation of such a strong presence in the Southwest Florida market and position it for even greater success. I can't wait to work with this incredible team and help shape the next chapter of our growth."

This strategic realignment underscores Mattamy Homes' ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional communities and homes for families across Florida.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

