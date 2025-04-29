Refrigeration Coolers Market Report 2025-2030: Industry To Experience 5.1% CAGR Driven By Continuous Technological Advancements And Increasing Need For Reliable Cooling Solutions Across Markets

Additionally, the growing adoption of smart monitoring and automation technologies is enhancing system reliability, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing maintenance costs. The increasing demand for refrigeration solutions in data centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial manufacturing has further contributed to market growth.

As businesses prioritize energy efficiency and regulatory compliance, the refrigeration coolers market is expected to experience sustained expansion, driven by continuous technological advancements and the increasing need for reliable cooling solutions across industries.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Refrigeration Coolers market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Offering (Condensers, Compressors, Evaporators, Air Coolers); Mobility (Stationary Refrigeration Coolers, Portable Refrigeration Coolers); Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, HFC/HFO, Glycol/Propane, Glycol, Other Refrigerant Types); End-Use (Food & Beverage End-Use, Retail End-Use, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical End-Use, Logistics & Warehousing End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $1.1 billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):



Carrier Global Corporation

Copeland L.P.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Evapco Inc.

Guntner GmbH & Co. KG

Johnson Controls International plc

Kelvion Holding GmbH

KFL srl

Lennox International Inc.

LU-VE Group

Modine Manufacturing Company

Onda S.p.A.

Refrion srl

Rivacold srl

Roen Est Group

Stefani S.p.A.

Thermofin

Trane Technologies plc Walter Roller GmbH & Co. KG

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

