Pinnacle Career Institute Launches Control Of Hazardous Energy Course To Advance Industry Safety Standards

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Career Institute (PCI ) is proud to announce the launch of its new Control of Hazardous Energy (CoHE ) training course, a GWO-certified program designed to elevate safety protocols in the wind energy sector. This highly specialized course addresses one of the most critical safety concerns in the industry: preventing the unintended release of hazardous energy during equipment servicing or maintenance.

Pinnacle Career Institute is conveniently located just two miles from Kansas City International Airport (MCI), offering unmatched ease for wind industry employers coordinating safety training. Shuttle services are available to and from the airport and hotel, with discounted room rates for technicians. PCI's training takes place on realistic, industry-standard equipment, preparing participants for what they'll encounter in the field. The CoHE course delivers critical hands-on instruction in Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) and energy isolation procedures, vital skills for preventing unexpected equipment start-ups and hazardous energy releases.

“Training isn't just about understanding procedures, it's about building the mindset and discipline to act in potentially life-threatening situations,” said Trevor Burgin, Lead GWO Trainer at PCI.“Comprehensive training ensures that safety becomes second nature, ultimately preventing accidents in high-risk environments.”

Real-world insights shared by PCI staff reinforce the life-saving importance of this training. Burgin specifically highlights the dangers of pressure fluid injection injuries, which can occur when high-pressure fluids like hydraulic oil or compressed air are unintentionally forced into the body. While the external wound may appear minor, the internal damage can be devastating. PCI's CoHE course helps trainees understand and mitigate these types of hidden hazards.

Another powerful example comes from a former safety manager, who recalled a plant worker who meticulously followed LOTO procedures during an unexpected shutdown, despite pressure to rush. Later, it was revealed that energizing the equipment at that moment could have been fatal. The worker's commitment to safety protocols not only protected their own life but also potentially saved others as well.

By offering this advanced training, Pinnacle Career Institute continues its mission to empower students through high-quality, hands-on education. The CoHE certification helps prepare wind turbine technicians to enter the workforce with the skills, confidence, and awareness needed to maintain safe, compliant, and efficient job sites-ultimately raising the bar for safety throughout the industry.

