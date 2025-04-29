DJ KHALED AND INFLUENCE MEDIA LAUNCH TWO JOINT VENTURES AND PARTNER ON MUSIC RIGHTS OF DJ KHALED's CATALOG

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm proud that my legacy will continue to resonate and connect with audiences around the world with this partnership through Influence Media. These iconic recordings I've created will continue to be curated in the most optimum manner to impact culture with nearly two decades of music," said. "In addition, I'm excited for the world to see and experience the film and television projects Influence and We The Best are developing and producing together. This next phase of my career will be filled with ground-breaking cultural impact, and I look forward to being at the forefront in all categories."

"Influence Media was founded on the principle that music can move culture, and few entertainers embody this more than DJ Khaled," said Lylette Pizarro, Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner. "Our joint venture NIL deal, and extended catalog partnership is an alliance that will create boundless opportunities for this creative genius, and will also further establish that DJ Khaled is a rare talent whose abilities extend far beyond the traditional confines of music. His enormous creativity, heart, and drive are matched only by his savvy business instincts and that is why the possibilities of what we can build together in this collaboration are immeasurable."

Influence has also invested in the rights of DJ Khaled's illustrious music catalog.

Devising a strategy that demonstrates the leadership team's experience, intuition and innovation, Influence Media will drive new fan engagement and continue to elevate DJ Khaled's role as a music and cultural leader. This strategy will include brand partnerships and content deals within film & TV. There are already several film projects currently in various stages of development as a result of the alliance.

"DJ Khaled has had so many iconic eras in his career to date, and we couldn't be more excited to build 'another one' through this first-of-its-kind partnership," says Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and CEO of SLANG . "Much in the same way that all the top artists consider a DJ Khaled collab a major career milestone, we think of this as a huge step forward for SLANG."

The GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and producer's illustrious career has spanned over two decades. DJ Khaled has built a hip-hop empire rooted in unwavering positivity and gratitude. He has established himself as a legend in the music industry, having moved over 20 million singles, six million albums and more than four billion streams. His most notable hit tracks include collabs with some of the biggest names in music, from Jay-Z to Rihanna. A multi platinum artist and producer, DJ Khaled has seen more than 50 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, including the 9x multi platinum No. 1 hit "I'm The One" ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne ; "Popstar" feat. Drake and double platinum "No Brainer" ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo , among many others. Most recently, 17 new RIAA certifications were added to his impressive list of accolades. A respected record executive and entrepreneur, DJ Khaled is the founder of We The Best Music Group, a record label, publishing and production company and in-demand studio. The rap giant also devotes his time to We The Best Foundation , the nonprofit organization he founded in 2018, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation – from childhood to adulthood.

About Influence Media

Influence Media Partners ("Influence Media" or "Influence") is a music and entertainment platform whose mission is to transform the music space by partnering with artists, songwriters, and creative executives to steward legacy works and build future brand value. Headquartered in New York, Influence is supported by strategic partnerships with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Warner Music Group. Influence has made over 30 investments across music rights including Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), go-forward publishing, and go-forward recorded music rights. Influence's robust portfolio features GRAMMY® winning and GRAMMY® nominated artists spanning diverse music genres, including platinum recording artist Future , Diamond-certified recording artist and songwriter Enrique Iglesias, country superstar Blake Shelton , songwriter-producer Tyler Johnson , Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy , singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez , singer-songwriter Julia Michaels , and more. Influence aims to disrupt the current ecosystem by creating fair, artist-first offerings around music rights and beyond. In 2024, Influence launched SLANG , their independent frontline record label and music publisher. A culture and tech forward music company, SLANG boasts an impressive roster of artists including a distribution deal with four time GRAMMY winning Will Smith , GRAMMY winning and multi-platinum producer Camper , GRAMMY winning and RIAA certified diamond producer 30 Roc , and Leaf, Underachievers, Isaia Huron , and more.

About DJ Khaled:

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life , caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs,. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the Diamond Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo , Chance the Rapper , & Lil Wayne ], 8x platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller ], triple platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber , Chance the Rapper , & Quavo ]. His 2017 Grateful album achieved a double platinum certification, while his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [ We The Best Music Group / Epic Records ] garnered a platinum certification and became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard 200. To date, he has moved over 75 million records in addition to gathering 13 billion U.S. streams. The latter propelled his 2021 album, Khaled Khaled which boasts the 5x multi-platinum anthem "Every Chance That I Get" [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk ]. With a newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, DJ Khaled continues to soar and inspire. GOD DID!

