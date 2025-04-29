Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Toilet Seat Accessory (CNC-965)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and sanitary way to lift and lower the toilet seat in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the MANN- UP AKA TOILET BUDDY. My design would eliminate the need to touch a filthy toilet seat, and it could increase sanitary conditions and peace of mind for users."

The invention provides an improved way to lift and lower a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the seat. It also could help minimize urine spray on the toilet seat. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-965, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED