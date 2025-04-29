Half Of Americans Feel Financially Adrift Amid Economic Uncertainty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amid widespread concerns about the economic landscape, the survey found that about half of U.S. adults feel that no matter how hard they try to get ahead financially, something always comes up to set them back (53%). A similar proportion (48%) feel like they are constantly treading water financially, and any unexpected expense could pull them under. One-third (33%) report they are just getting by financially.

Widespread concerns about the economic landscape contribute to a sense of financial stagnation for millions.

This sentiment is strongly linked to broader anxieties. A striking 63% of Americans worry that partisanship and volatility in the U.S. government will negatively impact their personal finances in the coming year. Furthermore, 57% agree that the current uncertainty in the U.S. economy makes it impossible to achieve their long-term financial goals, and an identical 57% find this uncertainty makes managing or paying off debt more difficult.

This environment of uncertainty appears to overshadow consumers' confidence in their own abilities. While 65% grade their capacity to make good personal finance decisions as an A or B, significantly fewer (56%) rate the actual state of their personal finances as highly, suggesting that external pressures are a major factor limiting progress.

"Feeling financially stressed isn't a personal failing," said NFCC CEO Mike Croxson. "As the survey makes clear, it's often a reflection of the deep uncertainty consumers face today. Good intentions aren't enough when the economic ground feels unstable. That's why the steady, expert support from NFCC Certified Credit Counselors can make such a meaningful difference for people in these uncertain times."

"At Wells Fargo we're committed to helping individuals and families strengthen their financial future," said Bonnie Wallace, head of financial health philanthropy at Wells Fargo. "We're proud to work with NFCC to expand access to financial health coaching and resources to help people build financial security."

While millions face these pressures, the survey reveals a concerning gap among those seeking professional help. Only 5% of Americans or approximately 13.1 million adults1 experiencing financial problems related to debt would turn to a professional nonprofit credit counseling agency for assistance. Given the widespread financial strain and economic uncertainty highlighted in this survey, accessing trusted guidance is more critical than ever. For those struggling with unmanageable credit card debt or other financial challenges exacerbated by today's conditions, confidential help from certified professionals can provide a clear path forward.

The 2025 Financial Literacy and Preparedness Survey marks over 15 years of collaboration between the NFCC and The Harris Poll to measure the financial behaviors and attitudes of Americans.

Survey Methodology

The 2025 Financial Literacy and Preparedness Survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NFCC from February 20 - March 17, 2025, among 2,010 U.S. adults ages 18 and older representative of the U.S. general population. Results for the general population consumer audience were weighted where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval; for the Gen Pop sample, the data is accurate to within +2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

1 5% of U.S. adults experiencing financial problems related to debt would turn to a professional non-profit credit counseling agency for assistance (source: 2025 Financial Literacy and Preparedness Survey) multiplied by 262 million U.S. adults ages 18+ (source: U.S. Census Bureau 2020 Current Population Survey) = 13.1 million

