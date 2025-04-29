Empire Today Partners With Habitat For Humanity To Support Affordable Housing Initiatives

NORTHLAKE, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, the leading provider of high-quality, affordable installed flooring solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Habitat for Humanity International to support the organization's mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Through this collaboration, Empire Today will make various contributions to help Habitat for Humanity build safe, affordable housing.

This year, Empire Today will supply flooring options to support the nonprofit's housing projects across the United States, including both new construction and repair projects in homes under construction and under renovation. As part of its support, Empire Today will also provide financial contributions and participate in volunteer initiatives, further reinforcing the company's dedication to creating positive change in the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to partner with Habitat for Humanity and contribute to their work to build safe, decent and affordable housing in communities around the world," said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer at Empire Today. "We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home, and through this partnership, we hope to make a lasting impact by offering high quality flooring services that will help create comfortable, sustainable living environments for families across the country."

Empire wants to bring their 'Home Floor Advantage' to as many homeowners as possible including those partnering with Habitat for Humanity. This partnership will help ensure every family receives the highest quality flooring that meets the needs of their home and lifestyle.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Empire Today," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Cause Marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "Their generous donation of flooring products, as well as financial and volunteer support, will help make a tangible difference in the lives of families. We are grateful for their support of creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

The collaboration aligns with Empire Today's long-standing commitment to community involvement and corporate responsibility. Through this partnership, Empire Today and Habitat for Humanity aim to help address the growing need for affordable housing, making a meaningful impact on communities across the country.

About Empire Today

Empire Today, LLC is a national leader in the flooring industry, offering a wide range of products, including carpets, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Empire Today makes the process of purchasing and installing flooring simple and convenient. Headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, Empire Today serves homeowners and businesses across the United States.

For more information, visit

Media Contacts:

Empire Today

Cameron Koslow

[email protected]

SOURCE Empire Today

