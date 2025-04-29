2Nd Annual Fighting Disparities Men's Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo In Madison

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Join us on, at the, 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, from, for free health screenings, expert-led discussions, and the latest updates in prostate cancer research and treatment. To register, visit

Through free men's health screenings and direct access to experts, PCEC is working to save lives-one event at a time.

"When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, I realized how important early detection really is. I don't want anyone else to go through what I did. That's why I'm committed to educating our community - so MORE men can catch it early, get treated, and keep living their lives. Screening saves lives, plain and simple," - Gary Davis, prostate cancer survivor and advocate with the Knowledge & Willpower Network

Why This Matters:



1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Every year, about 4,300 men in Wisconsin are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sadly, around 600 men in Wisconsin lose their lives to prostate cancer each year.

African American men are 2.1 times more likely to die from prostate cancer compared to white men . Early detection is key: when caught early, prostate cancer has a nearly 100% 5-year survival rate .

What's Offered:



FREE 7-point Men's Blood Screening , including:



Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA Prostate Cancer Test)



Testosterone



Cholesterol



Triglycerides



HDL



LDL

Glucose

FREE Lunch

Latest Information on Prostate Cancer Detection, Treatment & Prevention Chance to win a Visa Gift Card & MORE!

Event Schedule:

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. : **Registration & Men's Health Screenings ** (screenings offered continuously throughout the event) 11:30 a.m. : Gary Davis – Survivor Story, Knowledge & Willpower Network 11:35 a.m. : Dr. Hampton – The Importance of Primary Care 11:45 a.m. : Dr. McNeel – Prostate Cancer Treatment Options & Genetic Testing 12:00 p.m. : Dr. Lisk – Life After Prostate Cancer 12:20 p.m. : Dr. McNeel – New Treatments 12:35 p.m. : Clinical Trials Overview 12:45 p.m. : Discussion & Audience Q&A

This event is designed to bridge the gap in prostate cancer early detection and better health outcomes , especially for African American men who remain disproportionately affected by prostate cancer. Through free screenings and direct access to experts, PCEC is working to save lives-one education and screening event at a time.

Registration encouraged-walk-ins welcome!

For more information, visit or

Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC) was founded in 1989 and is a non-profit 501-3c organization. A national organization committed to men's health, PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health. PCEC is dedicated to saving lives through awareness and education of men, the women in their lives, and the medical community about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection, available treatment options, and other men's health issues.

