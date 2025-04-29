National Write Your Congressman Survey: Trust In Congress Reaches Highest Level Since 2018, Small Business Owners Push For Action On Key Issues

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Write Your Congressman (NWYC) , an organization that gives small businesses a voice in government, released its Q1 2025 Index , capturing the sentiment of small business owners toward Congress, the U.S. economy, and the new administration's first 100 days. The Index revealed a significant increase in business owners' trust, satisfaction, and hope in Congress-the highest reported levels since 2018.

While there is a renewed sense of trust and hope in Congress, small business owners are closely monitoring the administration's policies and their potential impacts on the economy.

"In the first 100 days of the new administration, our members have continued to elevate the issues that matter most to their business success," said Randy Ford , President and COO of National Write Your Congressman. "Many are optimistic about this administration's policies but are also concerned about how inflation and tariffs will affect their business. We encourage small business owners to remain engaged and persistent in advocating for their priorities in Washington."

Tariffs and Trade

One of the most notable changes in the administration's first 100 days has been the implementation of new tariffs on foreign goods. Thirty-six percent of small business owners believe these tariffs will benefit their businesses, while 19 percent feel they will be detrimental. Another 26 percent remain uncertain about the effects.

"I am very concerned about the effect tariffs may have on the cost of goods. While I strongly support bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., the short term may be very painful to my clients," said Mark Solomon , President/Owner, Assurnet Insurance Agency in Richardson, Texas.

Department of Government Efficiency

Business owners support the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with 89 percent stating the department is helping reduce waste across the federal government. High taxes, excessive regulations, government bureaucracy, and complex tax filing requirements were identified as major contributors to inefficiency.

"I hope Congress will implement long-term protections against waste that DOGE is combating so that it will have a lasting effect on government spending," said LaJeana Sapp , Co-Owner, Level Ride Manufacturing Co . in Newton County, Missouri.

Top Business Concerns

Business owners identified tax reform, healthcare costs and access to affordable coverage, regulatory relief to reduce compliance burdens, and immigration reform as the top issues they hope Congress will prioritize in Q2.

Inflation continues to be a pressing concern. The Index reports 85 percent of small business owners have experienced increased costs for materials, supplies, and operating expenses due to inflation.

"In the past year, prices have continued to rise with inflation, and with these new tariffs, it is going to become extremely difficult in everything people do," said Mark Gaiser , Owner/Manager, Gaiser Comfort Solutions in Tipton, Indiana.

The U.S. Economy

Fifty-five percent of business owners described the U.S. economy as "good," while 29 percent called it "fair," and nine percent rated it as "excellent." A quarter of respondents said they are very optimistic about the future of their business.

"Over the past year, our company completed several award-winning remodeling projects. Despite rising costs and ongoing labor shortages, our team delivered exceptional results that exceeded client expectations," said James Bryant Boyd , Owner, J. Bryant Boyd Design-Build in Georgetown, Texas.

Methodology

NWYC collected data from an online survey from April 2 to April 22, 2025. A total of 790 business leaders from 48 of the 50 U.S. states participated. Fifty-six percent of business owners surveyed employ one to nine employees, and 40 percent employ 10 to 99 employees.

About National Write Your Congressman

Since 1958, National Write Your Congressman (NWYC) has empowered small businesses by providing nonpartisan information, research, and tools to connect with their representatives in Washington. As the nation's largest, privately held, nonpartisan membership organization made up of small businesses, NWYC's team of experts provides unbiased, nonpartisan information and research on top issues and pending legislation relevant to small business owners today. NWYC presents both sides of the issue so that members can form an educated opinion and let their elected officials know their opinion. For more information visit .

SOURCE National Write Your Congressman

