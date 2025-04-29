COUNCIL FOR A SECURE AMERICA RELEASES NEW POLLING ON U.S. FOREIGN POLICY, U.S.-ISRAEL RELATIONSHIP, AND THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

"Our new polling reaffirms that American and Israeli security are intertwined, and public support for this relationship remains robust, resilient, and rooted in shared democratic values," said Jennifer Sutton, Executive Director of the Council for a Secure America. "We found that Americans are unapologetically supportive of Israel, a strong U.S. foreign policy, and critical alliances that promote national security."

The survey conducted by Morning Consult collected data from a national sample of 2,201 American adults on March 20-21, 2025. The margin of error was +/-2.0%. The poll examined various aspects of public opinion regarding U.S. foreign policy and national security, the U.S.-Israel relationship, the two-state solution, military support for Israel, and threats posed by Iran's proxies.

"Three-quarters of Americans recognize that Iran's proxies-Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis-pose a direct threat to the U.S. and its Western allies," Sutton added. "This data validates our strong stance against Iranian aggression and underscores the importance of U.S.-Israel cooperation on counterterrorism initiatives."

Key Findings Include:

Across the country, 65% of Americans consider the U.S. relationship with Israel either "very" or "somewhat important," highlighting the bipartisan and cross-generational recognition of Israel as a vital ally in the Middle East.Amid escalating tensions in the region, 57% of Americans agree that Iran's proxies-Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis-pose a direct threat to the U.S. and its Western allies. This sentiment validates a firm stance against Iranian aggression and affirms the critical nature of U.S.-Israel coordination on counterterrorism.Nearly three-quarters (85%) of Americans favor either increasing (28%) or maintaining (57%) current U.S. military action against Iran and its terrorist proxies. This strong backing reflects the American public's commitment to confronting extremist threats alongside our ally Israel.

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the US-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. mutual national security interests.

CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war -the only report of its kind.

