CASIO CALCULATORS HELP STUDENTS ACE EXAM SEASON

From algebra in middle school to engineering equations in college, Casio's calculators are designed to support academic success every step of the way. Built for both functionality and ease of use, they're trusted by students, teachers, and parents alike.

"Casio is proud to offer a portfolio of calculators that not only meet the needs of students across grade levels but also align with national testing standards," said Tetsuya Yonehara, Senior General Manager of the EdTech Division, Casio America, Inc. "We know exam season can be stressful, and our goal is to make the math part a little easier – by delivering simplicity, accuracy, and confidence when it matters most."

Casio's exam season standouts include:



fx-300ES Plus 2nd Edition – A go-to for middle and high school students, this scientific calculator features Natural Textbook Display for easy-to-read equations and is approved for major standardized tests, including the SAT®, ACT®, and AP® exams.

fx-115ES Plus 2nd Edition – One of the most advanced non-graphing scientific calculators on the market, ideal for students in calculus, engineering, or physics courses. It's approved for use on the SAT®, ACT®, and NCEES® exams.

fx-9750GIII Graphing Calculator – A powerhouse for high school and college students, this graphing calculator comes equipped with exam mode, USB connectivity, and robust features for statistics, algebra, and calculus. fx-991EX ClassWiz – Designed for high school and college-level math and science, the fx-991EX features a high-resolution display, Natural Textbook Display format, and advanced functions that simplify complex calculations. It's approved for use on the SAT®, ACT®, and AP® exams, making it a reliable tool for students aiming for top performance.

Designed with affordability, reliability, and test-readiness in mind, Casio calculators continue to be a smart choice for students ready to tackle test day head-on.

To learn more about Casio's full lineup of education tools and resources, please visit .

