Adam Contos Is Leading A Leadership Revolution In Franchising

DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of economic changes across the business world , strong leadership has never been more important. Adam Contos is on a mission to ensure that leaders in franchising are prepared for the current landscape. With the launch of Your Franchise Group , a network to help franchisees and franchisors grow, and his role as Partner at Area 15 Venture , a franchise growth engine, Contos is helping franchise leaders step up, giving them the tools to attract franchisees, build trust, and advance their brands.

According to the International Franchise Association's 2025 economic outloo , franchising is projected to grow by 2.4%, adding over 210,000 jobs and reaching more than 9 million in employment, but Contos warns that the numbers alone don't guarantee success, especially amid the current economic change cycle we are entering. Change causes confusion and disengagement, and Gallup reported that disengaged leaders account for $1.9 trillion in lost productivity. Franchisors are feeling that strain, especially at the multi-unit level. To combat this, Contos is making executive teams more effective in order to grow their businesses. He is working to bring founder-focused leadership development, brand operationalization, and performance coaching to leaders across franchising, helping them scale without losing themselves or their culture.

"Leadership is the forgotten foundation franchises must refocus on to drive real growth and real dollars." Contos says. "Franchise growth without strong leadership is like building on sand. To thrive, franchisors need systems that train leaders at every level. Leadership drives action, creates accountability, and fosters alignment. I'm bringing elite leadership strategy and operational rigor to a sector that's scaling fast, but often without the cultural foundation to sustain it. My focus is on developing the most leadership-centric franchise brands in the U.S."

Adam Contos has always been driven by a passion for systems, processes, and high-performance environments. His journey began in the military and continued into Law Enforcement, where he served as a SWAT team commander. In that role, he developed a deep understanding of the strategic frameworks and precise operations that drive success, much like the structures found in a franchise. While continuing to serve his community in law enforcement, Contos also built multiple companies, taking on roles that capitalized on his skills in leadership and management. After leaving full-time Law Enforcement, he found immense success as the CEO at RE/MAX , where he drove innovation and growth while working directly with franchisees. His ability to streamline operations, empower teams, and build robust systems set him apart and solidified his reputation in the industry. Over the past few years, Adam took the next step in his career with Area 15, where his military mindset, entrepreneurial experience, and proven leadership continue to shape the future of the organization. Instead of simply helping brands grow, Contos and Area 15 Ventures grow with their brands.

Today, he channels his experience and skillsets into multiple platforms:



Your Franchise Group – A network and platform designed to help franchisees and franchisors grow, refer, and access resources, all within respective peer-to-peer communities. By networking and working together on a daily basis, they activate the power of leadership in franchising, creating peer accountability and sharing best practices to support growth holistically. Your Franchise Group provides immense benefits to those serious about growing their franchise.

Area 15 Ventures –A leadership-first franchise accelerator that partners with visionary founders and leaders to build the next generation of iconic brands. The business partners with brands such as Port of Subs and Daddy's Chicken Shack , both of which have experienced explosive growth in recent months, along with numerous other companies in their portfolio. Start With a Win & podcast host – Through his best-selling published book and podcast, both titled Start With a Win, Contos inspires thousands with tactical insights to lead boldly, execute consistently, and win daily.

"My journey from SWAT team commander to CEO to business leader has always been about understanding and mastering systems," said Contos. "A franchise system needs true leaders to push it to the next level. My background and current ventures show that even in economic uncertainty, social disruption, and the post-covid landscape, franchises don't need fancy new automation or branding, they need to go back and strengthen the basics: their leadership teams."

As franchising continues to expand, the need for strong and effective leadership is becoming increasingly important. Adam Contos, alongside his friends and family in franchising, are setting out to assist franchise leadership teams and brands alike on how they can effectively deploy tactics to make their teams better, earn more, and spend less. For more information, please visit .

About Adam Contos

Adam Contos is a seasoned business leader with a diverse background spanning law enforcement, corporate leadership, and entrepreneurship. Adam began his entrepreneurial journey by starting businesses in the 1990s while serving as a SWAT commander. He later transitioned into the corporate world, eventually becoming CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Today, as a Partner at Area 15 Ventures, he focuses on acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses. With a strong belief that people matter, he centers his leadership philosophy on empowering individuals to reach their full potential, building brands investors trust, franchisees love, and customers follow. Contos currently sits on the Board of Directors for the International Franchise Association, and is also the author of Start With a Win and host of the Start With a Win podcast. For more information, please visit Area 15 Ventures, LLC

Area 15 Ventures is a Colorado-based private equity business owned by the Liniger family, who are members of the IFA Hall of Fame, and highly skilled friends and employees. The private ownership allows for quick decisions and provides personal support and development. The focus is on emerging franchisors and high-growth businesses that require an investment to scale their opportunity to the next level and benefit from the team's experience in franchising both RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage. The Area 15 Ventures team brings vast experience in business development, marketing, franchise sales, Zee/Zor relationships, training, and international expansion. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"

